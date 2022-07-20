T&F: Newton’s Godwin helps Team USA capture bronze

EUGENE, Ore. — Former eight-time NCAA champion Keturah Orji advanced to the triple jump final and former All-American Charles Grethen moved into the 1500 meters semifinal during the second day of the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday.

Orji, a native of Mount Olive, New Jersey, worked up to a top mark of 14.37 meters/47 feet, 1 ¾ inches and punched her ticket to the final, which was scheduled to arrive at 9:20 p.m. ET on Monday.

Grethen, who is representing his native Luxembourg, automatically qualified for the 1500m semifinal after finishing fifth in the first heat with a 3:36.51. He will take the track again on Sunday at 10 p.m.

On Friday, Elija Godwin, a native of Covington, ran the opening leg for Team USA’s mixed 4x400m relay as the foursome ran a 3:10.16 to earn a bronze medal.

The meet began at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field on Friday and runs through Sunday, July 24. The Bulldog contingent represents Team USA, Antigua, Bahamas, Brazil, Estonia, Greece, Jamaica, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

The World Championships will be broadcast (NBC/CNBC) and streamed (NBC Sports/Peacock) at a mixture of times over the 10 days of action.

Former Lady Bulldog Tatiana Gusin equaled a season best in the high jump with a clearance of 1.90/6-2.75, but did not advance to the final.



