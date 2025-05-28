Strother to continue track career at the University of Pittsburgh

After capturing a state title just a few weeks ago, Newton senior Cole Strother officially signed to the University of Pittsburgh.

Strother signed his letter of intent during a signing ceremony held by the Rams.

As someone who has had his sights set on running track at the college level for a long time, the moment was a surreal one for Storther.

“I started running track when I was five, so it’s always been the goal,” Strother said. “A lot of things had happened that could have derailed [me] and taken me straight off the track. I just kept working and everything went fine.”

As a senior, Storther helped the Rams secure the Class AAAAAA title in the 4x200-meter relay.

During his visits with the Pittsburgh program, the feel of the university and the team is what led Strother to sign.

“Pittsburgh felt like home,” Strother said. “The coaches really wanted me there. Good environment, good team, good schooling. It just felt like home.”

As he prepares to take the next leg of his track career, Strother shared how his time at Newton prepared him for the next level.

“We will be really prepared but we got a good taste of what college track and field will be,” Storther said. “It will definitely be something to get used to, but I’m ready.”