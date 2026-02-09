Stephon Castle earns Western Conference Player of the Week award

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. – The legend of Newton alumnus Stephon Castle is continuing to grow.

On Monday, the NBA announced that Castle was named NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week. The distinction was given for games played from Feb. 2-8.

Through the three-game span, Castle averaged 24 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game for the San Antonio Spurs. The second-year guard out of UConn capped it off on Feb. 7 with a triple double statline of 40 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

With the triple double, Castle became the third-youngest player in NBA history to notch a triple double behind LeBron James and Luka Doncic. He also became the second player in NBA history to reach the feat while shooting at least 75% from the field.

After winning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award in 2025, Castle has experienced a meteoric rise in his second season. The Class of 2023 Newton graduate is averaging 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and seven assists per game, which has been enough to solidify his second consecutive appearance in the Rising Stars Challenge during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

As of Monday, the Spurs are 36-16 and sit second in the Western Conference. This is well above last year’s mark of 34-48 and 13th in the Western Conference.

In an exclusive interview with The Covington News, Castle shared that this level of improvement was what he and the Spurs are aspiring for.

“Just try and stack up wins and get to the playoffs,” Castle said in 2025. “That’s gonna be the goal really for the rest of my career. Making it to the playoffs and keep advancing.”



