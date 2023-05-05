Ruby Edwards hopes signing to Brewton Parker wrestling serves as motivation

COVINGTON, Ga. — For the past two years, Ruby Edwards has wrestled with the Newton Rams’ squad. Despite getting a late start to her career, Edwards earned a scholarship offer from Brewton Parker college.

Edwards signed her national letter of intent on April 21 inside Newton High’s media center.

There was something greater Edwards feels like she accomplished in her two-year wrestling career, though.

“I do feel like I’ve motivated more girls to join the wrestling team,” Edwards said. “The way I managed to get more to join in was by being 100% honest with them, showing them what it takes. I brought them to practice so they could see for themselves the wrestling and the weight lifting, and reassured them that being a girl doesn’t mean they can't do it.

“All it takes is work.”

Edwards became intrigued by the sport in her junior year. Since then, she has had solid performances for the Rams.

Looking back on her Newton career, Edwards is glad she gave wrestling a try. But, in her senior season is really when she set her mind to wrestling at the next level.

“The thought of wrestling in college never crossed my mind because I was starting so late and never thought I would have success in this sport,” Edwards said. “Once my senior season started after the first individual tournament of the season, I knew I wanted to wrestle in college because of the excitement, joy, and fun I felt for it.”

Beginning in the fall, Edwards will join Brewton Parker’s wrestling program to compete collegiately.

One piece of criteria Edwards upheld was to remain in Georgia, even though the amount of women’s wrestling programs were limited in-state.

Nevertheless, Brewton Parker became Edwards’ No. 1 choice.

“Brewton Parker stood out the most to me,” Edwards said. “But I was still undecided on which one I'd want to attend until I finally visited them. It just felt like a good fit for me, even after visiting the others.”

Edwards’ signing on April 21 signified the start of the next chapter of her career.

Knowing that brings a high level of anticipation for what’s to come for Edwards.

“I am super excited to start this new journey in my life,’ Edwards said. “I can’t wait to start wrestling at a higher level, conquer new challenges — athletically and academically — and reach new milestones every day.”



