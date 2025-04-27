Robert Lewis agrees to terms with Minnesota Vikings

NEWTON COUNTY – There is now another former Newton County football standout who is looking to make it in the NFL.

Following the conclusion of this weekend’s 2025 NFL Draft, former Newton High School star Robert Lewis agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent. Lewis was signed alongside 18 other undrafted free agents on Saturday evening.

Lewis was a walking highlight reel in his four seasons at Newton High School. His best season came during his senior year when he finished with 563 receiving yards, 30 receptions and seven touchdowns.

The ex-Ram’s productivity was enough for him to attend Georgia State University, where he continued to post impressive stats. In his redshirt junior season, he caught 70 receptions accounting for 877 yards and seven touchdowns.

In Lewis’ final collegiate season, he transferred to Auburn. However, despite his aspirations to advance further with the War Eagles, Lewis found himself at the bottom of the depth chart, managing only 16 receptions for a total of 155 yards.

Lewis now joins a crowded wide receiver room that includes NFL veterans like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. The team also added Maryland wideout Tai Felton in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The ex-Ram will look to stand out in offseason activities in hopes of carving out a role either on the Vikings’ 53-man roster or practice squad.