Rams with strong results at Region 4-AAAAAA meet

CONYERS, Ga. — The Rams are sending multiple athletes through to sectionals once again after quality performances at this year’s Region 4-AAAAAA meet.

Newton competed against other region teams at Heritage High School. Ultimately, multiple Rams advanced but it was Newton’s boys team that took home most of the first place medals.

Derrick Miller captured first place in the boys’ 200-meter dash with a time of 21.52. Miller also finished in third place in the 100-meter with a time of 10.79.

Cole Strother earned first place in the boys’ 400-meter with a time of 47.72.

Roman Brown followed behind Strother in the 400-meter event to earn fourth place(49.68) as well as a fifth place finish(22.07) in the 200-meter.

In the boys’ 300-meter hurdles, Kingston Banks ran a time of 39.28 to earn first place. Banks also claimed second place in the boys 110-meter hurdles(14.44)

Gavin Turner followed Banks in the 110-meter with a sixth place finish(15.71).

Marshal Haynes took home second place in the boys’ 800-meter with a time of 1:56.70.

The Rams had strong success in the relay events, and it began with a first place finish in the 4x200 relay(1:26.75). Newton’s boys team earned third place in the 4x100(42.83), 4x400(3:18.24) and the 4x800(8:10.57).

Maliq Washington earned fourth place in the boys’ triple jump with a score of 43-7.5.

For the Lady Rams, the top result came from Londyn Belcher in the girls’ shot put. Belcher scored 36-11.5 to earn first place in the event.

Similar to the boys team, the Lady Rams had success in the relays.

The Lady Rams claimed second place in the 4x400(3:54.03), third in the 4x200(1:41.62) and 4x800(9:52.12) as well as fourth place in the 4x100(49.02).

In the girls 800-meter, Alaysha Holsey took home third place with a time of 2:16.64.

Kennedi Zachary earned fourth place in the girls’ triple jump with a score of 36-3.5. Kenedi Clemons finished in sixth in the same event with a score of 35-5.

Jayda Duplessis left the event with a sixth place finish in the girls’ 400-meter with a time of 57.91.