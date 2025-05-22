Rams reflect on successful end to track and field season

After another season filled with Rams on the podium, Newton’s track and field teams enter the offseason with confidence.

Newton sent numerous athletes to the state level. Although the Rams have made a habit of it throughout the years, head coach Sierra Calhoun noted how seeing her athletes at the highest level is still a sight to behold.

“I was pleased with the results for sure,” Calhoun said. “To get that many athletes to the state meet is difficult but to have every kid make the podium is even better.”

The Rams posted a strong showing at the Class AAAAAA Championships, which resulted in a state-championship performance in the men’s 4x200-meter relay.

In an event that the team has had extended success in, Calhoun was not surprised to see them finish the year not only with a state title, but a school record.

“The 4x2 is an event we have consistently performed well in all year,” Calhoun said. “With the strength of our 100 and 400 athletes, I'm not surprised that they were not only able to capture the school record but the state title as well. I was definitely overwhelmed with emotions seeing them at the top of the podium.”

Newton’s success in relay events was something that stayed consistent throughout the entirety of the 2025 season. It was also something that Calhoun and the team were intentional about as they approached the back half of the year.

“I preach to the kids there is strength in numbers. From region, we only entered kids we thought would place top 8 in the individual events and decided to focus on getting athletes to state via relays,” Calhoun said. As such, every girl relay and three out of our four boys relays made it to state.”

With multiple seniors at the state level, Calhoun made sure to get the most out of her veteran athletes who were in the midst of their final runs as Rams.

“The message was this is your last meet of the year and we hold nothing back,” Calhoun said. “Give it everything you got every time you step on the track. This is an event you look back and tell your kids and grandkids about. Have fun and show everyone what you are capable of.”

Along with the success and presence of the seniors on the team, Calhoun made sure to note a few underclassmen that made significant strides in 2025.

Calhoun noted the impact of sophomores Kennedi Zachary and Maliq Washington. Both Zachary and Washington made it to state and were integral parts of Newton’s field events.

“In addition to both making it to state in triple jump, they were both integral parts of our relay pool,” Calhoun said. “With many seniors leaving, it’s great to see underclassmen get that experience and they can step up into those leadership roles in the years to come.”

In a year that saw a large number of Rams compete on the track and in the field, Calhoun shared what impressed her the most about this year’s group.

“The ability to roll with the punches,” Calhoun said. “We had 106 athletes compete for us this year, we are able to see a lot of PRs and identify a lot of young hidden talent walking around the halls. Having that many athletes attempting to train with our facilities under construction was difficult, but the kids managed to make it work and follow directions well.”