PRESEASON BLITZ: Deron Benson looking to add off last year’s success while leading Newton football’s offense

At the beginning of the Newton Rams’ offseason last year, Deron Benson was buried in the depth chart. The freshman gunslinger was No. 3 behind two junior players.

By week 9, Benson was leading the Rams’ offense and started the final five games in 2022.

When approaching the upcoming season, Benson hasn’t really noticed much difference from last year to this year.

- photo by Andrew Mills



“I’ve treated it like a normal summer,” Benson said. “I’m just trying to work hard like somebody’s trying to take my spot. I have to stay on top of my game.”

Benson began playing football at 4 years old. His first teams were the Rockdale Bulldogs and East Metro Steelers.

The sophomore Ram originally filled a wide receiver spot, but something happened to cause his move to under center at 9.

“I’ve been wanting to play quarterback for awhile,” Benson said. “I had to move to quarterback, because our quarterback had switched teams. I just had to do what was best for the team and I’ve been a quarterback ever since.”

Benson didn’t have to look far for his inspiration to play football. His dad played college football for the Florida Gators. Then, after trying it out, Benson found his own passion for the game.

In addition to playing football, Benson has also played basketball and ran track. Nevertheless, football has always been No. 1.

Former NFL players Cam Newton and Tavon Austin were Benson’s idols growing up.