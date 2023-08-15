PRESEASON BLITZ: Deron Benson looking to add off last year’s success while leading Newton football’s offense

At the beginning of the Newton Rams’ offseason last year, Deron Benson was buried in the depth chart. The freshman gunslinger was No. 3 behind two junior players.
By week 9, Benson was leading the Rams’ offense and started the final five games in 2022.
When approaching the upcoming season, Benson hasn’t really noticed much difference from last year to this year.
“I’ve treated it like a normal summer,” Benson said. “I’m just trying to work hard like somebody’s trying to take my spot. I have to stay on top of my game.”
Benson began playing football at 4 years old. His first teams were the Rockdale Bulldogs and East Metro Steelers.
The sophomore Ram originally filled a wide receiver spot, but something happened to cause his move to under center at 9.
“I’ve been wanting to play quarterback for awhile,” Benson said. “I had to move to quarterback, because our quarterback had switched teams. I just had to do what was best for the team and I’ve been a quarterback ever since.”
Benson didn’t have to look far for his inspiration to play football. His dad played college football for the Florida Gators. Then, after trying it out, Benson found his own passion for the game.
In addition to playing football, Benson has also played basketball and ran track. Nevertheless, football has always been No. 1.
Former NFL players Cam Newton and Tavon Austin were Benson’s idols growing up.
It helped me get the pace of the game. The game has slowed down for me.Deron Benson
After he finished playing in the recreation league, Benson moved up to play for the Liberty Knights. Benson helped lead the Knights to a NewRock Championship.
Next, Benson transitioned to 1 Ram Way and became a Newton Ram.
In the five games he started, the Rams went 3-2. They defeated Parkview and South Gwinnett on the road and against Acrer at home. The two losses were versus Grayson and Marietta, which was the first round of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs.
Benson also had appearances against McEachern and Brookwood.
Throughout his outings, Benson had a 57 percent completion percentage while throwing for 410 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions.
Benson has already noticed how last year’s experience has benefited him this season.
“It helped me get the pace of the game. The game has slowed down for me,” Benson said. “It’s helped me a lot in the long run.”
Heading into this season, Benson has worked on improving his all-around game — not only at practice, but in extra time with his teammates.
The 6-foot-1 sophomore has also added 22 pounds this offseason by way of the weight room, which he recognized as a personal goal.
“I think I’ve grown in my deep ball and am working through my progressions,” Benson said. “I’ve been getting extra work in with my receivers. Staying in the playbook on Hudl.”
Benson and the entire offensive unit will have a new offensive coordinator in 2023, too.
For Benson, it’s been easy learning the distinct playbook. And, in doing so, he has noticed one major difference in how the offense will operate this season.
“We have more freedom on the field,” Benson said. “As players and with me as quarterback on the field, we’re trying to have more freedom through audibles and stuff like that.”
Newton’s football schedule kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Hapeville Charter. Following that, the Rams will return to Sharp Stadium for the Newton Cup matchups against Alcovy and Eastside.
As far as Benson is concerned, though, week one can’t get here fast enough.
“It’s the love for the game that I have,” Benson said. “Playing it, the excitement, the fans and all the stuff that comes with it. [I’m most excited] to play the full season for the first time. Play with my guys and play with my receivers.”
This article will be included in The Covington News' Preseason Blitz that will be in the Aug. 19-20 print edition.