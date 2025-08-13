PRESEASON BLITZ '25: Rams aspire to take young team to new heights

Third-year head coach Josh Skelton is no stranger to winning games on the gridiron. Since taking over as the top coach at Newton in 2023, the Rams have gathered a win-loss record of 15-8.

While Skelton’s Rams are proven winners, he has a desire to compete for much more: Playoff wins and championships.

“What I have learned is… we’ve been at the pinnacle of winning a lot of regular season games, but it doesn’t matter until we get to the postseason,” Skelton said. “We have a goal of competing deep into the postseason and we want to be a postseason championship contender year in and year out.”

Like all great empires, the Newton Rams football team has not been built overnight. Spring and summer preparations have taken center stage for Skelton and company, with reminders of the ultimate goal of winning a ring in December.

Skelton says that the short-term goals he has set for the team is preparing his players for the ultimate goal of postseason glory.

“These guys have put in a lot of work going back to January in terms of when we started and the goals we set in place for their attendance,” Skelton said. “They’ve worked hard on their chemistry and their leadership. I think those guys have met every goal that we put in place until this spring. And then we set some more goals again in the summer that these guys have done. I think all of our guys have done phenomenal. I can’t be more proud of them.”

Leading the way for the Rams this season is senior Deron Benson, who is entering his third full season as the team’s starting quarterback. The 6-foot-1 dual-threat quarterback is coming off of a season where he threw for 1,974 yards for 26 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.

While Benson’s stability at the quarterback position is important for the Rams, Skelton highlighted how he has grown in a more important light heading into his senior season.

“I love how our quarterback [Deron Benson] was able to take another step in terms of leadership,” Skelton said. “He’s won a lot of games here, but just in a leadership aspect, we’ve seen him take another level.”

Another exciting aspect for the Newton Rams is its young core. The top guy in that group of younger players is sophomore Kevin “Tootie” Hartsfield.

In just his freshman season, Hartsfield rushed for 714 yards and 48 carries as the team’s second option at running back. But as the team’s top back, the sophomore is impressing both on and off the field.

“Kevin Hartsfield has been tremendous,” Skelton said. “Not just running and catching the ball, but leading the room, being a great teammate.”

Some other members of the Rams’ young core include defensive back Omarion Wallace, wide safety Braylon Miller and freshman running back Karter Lumpkin – all of whom have impressed this offseason.

While the Rams are bringing in younger talent to replace those who have graduated, another new addition for Newton is the entire offensive staff. According to Skelton, all of the offensive coaches from the 2024 season have moved onto bigger coaching roles, something that he takes great pride in.

That has opened the door for coaches like new offensive coordinator Robert Lewis to come in and provide a different perspective.

“He’s done a phenomenal job of letting Newton be Newton and creating things around the identity of who we are,” Skelton said. “I think he’s done a great job.”

Also joining the Rams’ staff is former NFL linebacker and Skelton’s high school teammate, Perry Riley as well as Ram alum Michael Mathison, who returns as the team's wide receivers coach.

With all of the pieces in place, Skelton and the Rams are ready for another year on the gridiron. The Rams open the season at Sharp Stadium against county-rival Eastside on Aug.15 at 7 p.m.

“We’re not scared of anybody and we’re going to put an emphasis on just going to compete,” Skelton said. “We want to have an opportunity to win a championship. And that’s our goal for everything we do here on this football field.”