PREP HOOPS: No. 4 Lady Rams knock off North Paulding, advance to Elite 8

The clock has yet to strike midnight in Newton’s Cinderella story.

Four days after taking down top-seeded Tift County in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, the No. 4 seed Lady Rams upset No. 2 North Paulding, 55-46, on the road Saturday night. The victory pushed them back into the Elite Eight for the first time since making a run to the state title game in 2018.



Junior Ashleigh Norris led Newton in scoring for the second straight game as she recorded 18 points in the victory. She and freshman guard Sanaa Tripp, who finished with 12 points, make up one of the most dominant backcourts in the state.



Newton (8-10) will remain on the road as they travel to No. 2 Woodstock (20-8) on Tuesday to battle for a spot in the Final Four. The Lady Wolverines breezed past No. 3 North Gwinnett, 65-48, before knocking off No. 1 Archer, 52-49, to set up Tuesday night’s contest.

