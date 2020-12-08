PREP FOOTBALL: Newton's Nyland Green commits to Georgia

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Details will continue to be added as they are provided.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Nyland Green is going to be a Georgia Bulldog.

The Newton senior announced his commitment Tuesday morning inside the Newton High School auditorium. Rated as a four-star cornerback by Rivals and 247Sports, the 6-foot-2, 183-pound Green was listed as the No. 2 corner in the nation and the No. 69 overall prospect in the Class of 2021.

Green was primarily recruited as a corner, but he proved to be a versatile phenomenon on the gridiron for the Rams. He left his fingerprints on games week after week, whether he was locking down receivers, making acrobatic interceptions, returning punts and kickoffs or hauling in touchdown passes.

“Every time he touches the ball, a simple play can be an explosive [play,]” Newton head coach Camiel Grant Jr. said of Green earlier this season. “You don’t have to do something huge with him; just get it to him.”

Grant spoke Tuesday morning about Green closing his recruitment with the commitment.

“I’m just happy that he can finally get to the end of the process. I don’t think a lot of people understand the pressure that’s on these kids,” Grant said. “At the end of the day, kids like him, they just want to play ball.

“Georgia is getting a good one in Nyland. He’s an explosive player and a great kid, and he can help them out in a lot of different ways.”

Green received offers from across the country, with Auburn, Clemson and Tennessee also listed among his finalists.

He's the 20th player to commit to Georgia for the Class fo 2021.