PREP FOOTBALL: Newton's Green named Region 4-AAAAAAA Player of the Year

COVINGTON, Ga. — Grayson captured a state title in late December, but according to members of Region 4-AAAAAAA, the best player in the region last fall was enrolled at Newton High School.

Nyland Green, a recent Newton graduate who signed with the University of Georgia in December, was named the Region 4-AAAAAAA Player of the Year on Thursday afternoon.

Green made an impact in every facet of the game in 2020. During he senior campaign, he hauled in 25 receptions for 457 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver. He was also an elite defensive back, registering 47 tackles, five tackles for loss and five interceptions — one of which was taken to the house for a touchdown.

As if that wasn’t enough production, he proved to be a threat every time he touched the ball on special teams. Among his most memorable moments was a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against county rival Alcovy early in the season.

In addition to Green capturing the region’s highest honor, eight other Rams were listed on All-Region 4-AAAAAAA teams Thursday.

First Team All-Region

DL - Justin Benton

DL - Tahjae Mullix

Second Team All-Region

OL - Keyshawn Blackstock

OL - Oro Avery

DL - Malachi Arnett

DB - Darius Green

DB - Nijay Willis

DB - Audavion Collins