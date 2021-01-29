PREP FOOTBALL: Newton's Benton transferring to IMG Academy

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton football standout Justin Benton took to social media Friday afternoon to announce his intention to transfer to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

Benton, a four-start recruit according to 247Sports.com, has received a bevy of scholarship offers from the likes of Georgia, Florida, USC and Oregon, among others. In a post on his Twitter account, he thanked his teammates, coaches and teachers at Newton for the role they’ve played in his development.



"My love runs deep for Newton and I will forever be a Ram,” Benton’s Tweet states. “However the Lord has provided me with the opportunity of a lifetime and a dream for most people to attend IMG Academy.”



During his sophomore campaign with the Rams, Benton recorded 93 total tackles as a defensive lineman. He led the team in sacks (12.5), tackles for loss (24.5) and QB hurries (22), tied teammate Darius Green for solo tackles (55) and added an interception.

