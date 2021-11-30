PREP BASKETBALL: Sandy’s Spiel ranks Rams No. 1

COVINGTON, Ga. — At the beginning of every week during the basketball season, Kyle Sandy of Sandy’s Spiel releases top-10 rankings for both girls and boys basketball respective to each classification. For the third week of the 2021 season, the Newton Rams came in ranked No. 1 by Sandy. Score Atlanta has the Rams atop its rankings as well.

Sitting at 4-0 to begin the season, the Rams are off to a hot start.

Newton’s season began out of state at the Houston (Texas) Tip-Off Classic. In the tournament, the Rams defeated Concordia Lutheran, from Tomball, Texas, 68-37.

Coming back to the Peach state, the Rams participated in the On The Radar Showcase at Norcross High School. Newton defeated the Blue Devils 83-67 to start 2-0.

The latest tournament Newton played in was the Under Armour Hard in the Paint at Marist High School. This was a two-day tournament from Nov. 26-27.

In game one, the Rams enjoyed a 73-59 victory over Westlake. However, in its second game, Newton was closely contested.

Playing McEachern, the Rams narrowly downed the Indians 82-77.

Throughout all four games, the Rams have been led by a host of Division I commits.

The top trio for Newton has been Stephon Castle, Jakai Newton and Marquavious Brown. They’re committed to Connecticut, Indiana and Georgia, respectively. But they’re not shouldering the load alone.

Mio Grant and Marcus Whitlock have made significant contributions to assist in this undefeated start for the Rams.

Another test came up for Newton as it once again took its undefeated record on the road. On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the Rams traveled to No. 9 Archer High School in a Class 7A matchup. The next game for Newton will be Friday, Dec. 3 at Rockdale County.

The first home game for the Rams will be against Eastside on Dec. 7.