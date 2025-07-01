Offseason Player Spotlight: Raegan McKnight

Ahead of what is going to be her junior season, Newton’s Raegan McKnight has her eyes set on taking the Lady Rams back to the playoffs.

Newton finished fourth in region play a year ago, which solidified a spot in the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs in the first season under head coach Erica Johnson. Now in year two, the Lady Rams’ third basemen is ready for another run.

“I think our team will be Okay, I think we will be good,” McKnight said. “We are going to go to the playoffs.”

McKnight spent most of her innings in the hot corner for Newton along with some time at shortstop.

As a sophomore in 2024, McKnight was an everyday player for Johnson.

McKnight finished second on the team in plate appearances(82) and at-bats(76) and those numbers are ranked first among Newton’s returning players.

By season’s end, McKnight notched 18 hits, 11 runs scored and seven RBIs.

McKnight also held a .237 batting average along with a pair of stolen bases — two stats McKnight plans to be intentional about in her junior year.

“[I want to] increase my batting average and be more aggressive on the basepaths,” McKnight said.

Outside of increasing her average and her stolen base numbers, McKnight noted how the team as a whole has worked to improve their defense along with their aggressiveness in the box.

When asked what her favorite part about playing for the Newton Rams was, McKnight shined the light on her teammates.

“The players,” McKnight said. “They are good and they are fun to play with. They are awesome.”