NSD '22: Newton’s Benton ‘blessed’ to sign with Independence

COVINGTON, Ga. — As part of an eight-player National Signing Day ceremony hosted by Newton High School, Nicholas Benton officially signed his scholarship to Independence Community College.

While Benton walked onto the stage, so many emotions came over him.

“There’s a lot going on,” Benton said. “Excitement and happiness. Seeing everyone in the crowd who took time out of their day to support us along with the coaches. All the ups and downs the past few years, it’s like it paid off.”

Upon reflection of his career as a Ram, Benton considers himself ‘blessed’ for the chance to play college football.

“A lot of people don’t have the opportunity to play after high school,” Benton said. “It’s a blessing and all God. I’m thankful every day and put in the hardwork and prayed. It goes to the man upstairs.”

During his senior campaign, Benton recorded 38 total tackles and collected one interception on the season. His contributions for the Rams’ defense earned him a spot on the All-Defensive team for The Covington News.

But his Ram career means more to Benton than statistics and recognition.

Benton recalled 5 a.m. workouts and tireless effort driven by his coaches to prepare him for what’s next.

“The bar was set high by everyone else who was successful from Newton,” Benton said. “I felt like [past players] set a bar that I had to get to that level. The work is different, but it’s that work that’s gotten me to this point.”

Now, the senior Ram is off to join the Independence Community College football program in Independence, Kansas beginning in the fall.

With his next step solidified, Benton feels prepared as ever for whatever lies next. And he thanks Newton for that.

“Coach [Josh] Skelton is invested seven days a week,” Benton said. “He takes time out of his day and he has kids, too. And it’s a real family here at Newton. I’m thankful for that.”



