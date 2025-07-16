Newton's Kendall Turner announces first-round pick for Atlanta Braves

When it came time for the Atlanta Braves’ first round pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday night, a familiar face appeared on the screen for those in Newton County.

Newton senior Kendall Turner was one of two players from the Braves Nike RBI Team that announced the team’s first round selection, Tate Southisene.

In an interview with MLB RBI, Turner detailed how he learned about the opportunity.

“We were getting on the bus to come here, and my coach, he was like, ‘I need you to smile and do something for me,’” Turner told MLB RBI. “I was like, ‘What’s up?’ He was like ‘I need you to say the first draft pick for the Braves.’ I was like, “Ok, let’s do it.’”

Turner is set for what will be his senior year with the Rams baseball team, and the infielder has stayed busy this offseason.

For Turner, Sunday night’s moment is one he hopes to return to, only next time he wants it to be his name that is called.

“It was kind of a shock to me because I am a Braves’ fan,” Turner said. “ So being able to say their pick, and think I am going to be there in a couple years. I just need to keep working. I want to be in the same position as some of the players there too.”

Braves RBI is a baseball and softball development program that engages youth at all skill levels to learn, grow and play the game to the best of their ability.

Centered in Gwinnett and Cobb counties, Braves RBI is an “umbrella” program for youth leagues, summer baseball and softball programming for players ages 4-18.

“Representing Braves Nike RBI means a lot to me because a lot of people don’t be able to do this,” Turner said. “Being able to represent my hometown and others means a lot and to be able to go out there and play my best for others to show that we are still the best.”