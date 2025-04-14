Newton secures top placements at Willie Hamm Invitational

BARNESVILLE, Ga. — It was another successful meet for the Newton Rams as they earned multiple first place finishes at the Willie Hamm Invitational at Lamar County High School on Saturday.

In total, Newton left the meet with nine first place medals, 10 second place medals and seven third place medals.

As a team, the Lady Rams took home first place with a team score of 141. Newton’s boys team finished in second place with a team score of 152 — behind Sandy Creek with 195.

Additionally, multiple Rams found themselves just outside of the top three in multiple events.

Lady Rams earn multiple top placements

The Lady Rams left Lamar County with multiple first place medals on Saturday.

Jayda Duplessis earned first place in the girls 400-meter when she ran a time of 1:00.33.

Rahniah Green earned third place in the same event with a time of 1:05.31.

Duplessis had a few more top-three placements, too. Duplessis finished in second place in the girls 100-meter and in third place in the girls 200-meter.

Erin Sellers finished in fourth place in both of those events.

In the girls 800-meter run, Zaikirreya Smith took home first place with a time of 2:34.76.

Newton’s girls relay team took home first place in the girls 4x400-meter relay. The team finished in second place in the girls 4x200-meter relay.

Mariah Edwards finished in second place in the girls 1600-meter run with a time of 5:50.62.

Kennedi Zachary and Dynastie Hayes-Peavy finished in fourth and fifth place in the girls 300-meter hurdles, respectively.

In the girls long jump, Kenedi Clemons scored 16-2 to finish in second place.

Clemons went on to finish in third place in the girls triple jump.

In the girls discus, Londyn Belcher claimed second place with a score of 91-6. Asia’h Patterson followed in fourth place with a score of 59-4.

Patterson did earn second place in the girls shot put with a score of 32-6. Belcher followed in third place with 31-1.

Newton boys earn handful of first place medals

The Newton boys team grabbed multiple first place finishes on Saturday, and it began with Derrick Miller.

Miller ran a 10.84 to earn first place in the boys 100-meter dash.

In the boys 400-meter, Terence Scott earned first place with a time of 49.46. Kayden Allen followed in second place with a time of 51.76.

In the boys 800-meter run, Cole Strother took home first place with a time of 1:58.12. Marshal Haynes ran a 1:58.20 in the same event to earn second place.

When it came to the relays, Newton’s boys team earned first place in both the 4x100(42.67) and the 4x400(3:28.75).

Roman Brown finished in second place in the boys 200-meter and third place in the boys 100-meter.

In the boys 1600-meter run, JaQiem Snell earned third place with a time of 5:17.36.

Kingston Banks earned second and third place in the boys 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles, respectively.

In the field events, the top placement came from Irvin Reid.

Reid scored 46-1 in the boys shot put to earn first place.

In the boys triple jump, Maliq Washginton scored 39-9 to earn fourth place.

What’s next

The next meet for the Rams will take place Saturday, April 19 when they compete in the Heritage High School “Region Tuneup”.

After that, Newton will compete in the Region 4-AAAAAA meet at Heritage High School on Tuesday, April 22.