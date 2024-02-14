Newton Rams soccer looking for a rebound in 2024

The Newton Rams soccer program went into the 2024 season in hopes of a rebound year for both squads.

Following a 2-12-1 season, the Rams’ boys soccer team entered the offseason with questions of who would be taking the pitch for Newton the next year.

Head coach Duane Williams spoke about the team’s outlook at the start of the new season.

“We only have a couple of returners from last year, so it is almost starting over again,” Williams said. “We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores that we have to build and see what we get to.”

With roster turnover being a big factor for Williams in 2024, there were still a group of returners that he expected to be the leaders for the team.

The man at the top of the list was senior goalkeeper Nolan Stanfield, who serves as one of the team’s leaders.

Nolan Stanfield (0) saves a shot during Newton's scrimmage against Heritage on Jan. 30. - photo by Garrett Pitts



Though Williams states that the team has made strides with working as a unit, he still wants the Rams to hone in on it during the remainder of the season.

“I would like to see more teamwork this year, I want more dedication and teamwork,” Williams said. “They seem to have more of a togetherness, but we have to keep on building that unit.”

For the Lady Rams, they are looking to rebound off a 1-14 season in 2023.

One challenge that Newton and head coach Shelbye Hall had to face was the loss of senior Savannah Massey, who served as the Lady Rams captain a year ago.

“We were very sad to lose Savannah, our former captain, but happy to know that she is experiencing life as a Newton graduate and still supports the team,” Hall said. “Taking her place are juniors Arianna Parrish and Eris Sellars, and senior Carsi Betts”

Parrish, Sellars and Betts makeup just three of the ten Lady Rams players that are returning to the starting lineup from 2023.

When discussing her captains, Hall felt like the three showcased the standard for the program.

“These girls have stepped up to the plate with their positivity, team morale, efficiency, and leadership abilities,” Hall said.

Outside of the three leaders, Hall mentioned Alyssa Atkinson, Penelope Menendez, Ty’liyah Everett and Cheyenne Hines as other names that she expects to make a big impact in 2024.

As Hall looks for a successful season for the Lady Rams, she feels like the energy amongst the team is in a better spot than it was a year ago.

“Our strengths this year as a team are the returning talents and their enthusiasm. Also, the positive energy and uplifting spirits of the girls towards each other has increased significantly from last year,” Hall said. “They have bonded more, they work harder at practices, and are kind to one another. I am proud to get to know these girls and blessed that I have the opportunity to coach them and watch them grow as young women.”