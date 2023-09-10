Newton football's game versus McEachern canceled after lightning delays Saturday night

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton's latest matchup was Saturday night at Sharp Stadium when the McEachern Indians came to town.

The game was short-lived as a couple of lightning delays caused the game to eventually be canceled.

Early in the second quarter, sophomore quarterback Deron Benson connected with senior wideout Keon Davis for a 40-yard touchdown.

That ended up as the final play of the game. The ensuing extra point was postponed, too, when the 30-minute lightning delay took effect.

Approximately 20 minutes in, public address announcer Jamie Walker announced that the game had been canceled.

That was after the matchup was postponed to a later start time due to an earlier lightning delay.

But once the game started, the Rams were the first to score in the Class AAAAAAA showdown.

Junior running back Zion Johnson found the end zone as he ran it in from 14 yards out. Johnson has rushed for seven total touchdowns on the year and has eight overall.

The Indians responded quickly as their running back scored a nine-yard touchdown.

McEachern's response tied the score 7-7.

After the early scores, both defenses seemed to settle down and forced multiple stops heading into the second quarter.

But Benson's seventh touchdown toss of the year — and Davis' second touchdown reception — would be the end to the festivities.

The Rams led 13-7 when play was halted.

At the time of this publication, no future plans for the contest had been made known to The Covington News.

So far this season, no team has gotten close to defeating the Rams.

They entered Saturday's contest against the Indians at 3-0 with an average margin of victory of 46 points. Two of the three wins were shutouts against Hapeville Charter and Alcovy.

Next week, Newton (3-0, 0-0 in Region 4-AAAAAAA) will face a fellow unbeaten squad in the Westlake Lions (4-0, 0-0 in Region 2-AAAAAAA).

The two teams will square off on Friday, Sept. 15 at Sharp Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.