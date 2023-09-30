Newton football stuns Grayson on the road 31-27

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The Newton Rams trailed by three scores late, but that did not deter them from coming back to beat Grayson 31-27 to remain perfect.



A late Deron Benson touchdown pass over the top to Keon Davis gave Newton its late lead. The score came with just 2:47 remaining in the contest.

Grayson’s offense proceeded to march down the field all the way to the nine-yard line. But, when faced with a fourth and goal, the Rams’ defense forced the stop to seal the victory.

FINAL



Newton 31

Grayson 27



Rams get it done on the road to remain perfect. 6-0@CovNewsSports pic.twitter.com/EzaNU41nwh — Garrett Pitts (@GarrettPitts9) September 30, 2023

Benson’s right arm was the catalyst for the comeback.

Senior wideout Marcus Calwise took the ball outside before deciding to throw it to Malik Brightwell down the seam for a 79-yard score. On the next Newton drive, Zion Johnson took the snap on the goal line for the one-yard touchdown to make it a 27-24 game.

Johnson’s score was set up by a long connection from Benson to Calwise.

After holding Grayson to a punt, Benson led the Rams down the field to rewrite history.

As a result of the comeback, the 2023 Newton Rams are the first team in program history to defeat the Grayson Rams. It also gives Newton its best start to a season — according to Georgia High School Football Historians Association's website — improving to 6-0.

Early on, Grayson quarterback Makyree Cross caused problems for the Newton defense. Cross burned Newton on two deep touchdown passes.

Ross’ early 35-and 59-yard scores in the air built the foundation for Grayson’s lead in the first half.

Newton’s offense started off fast as well.

On the fourth play of the game, Benson found Calwise across the middle. The senior wideout took it 52 yards for the opening touchdown of the game.

However, the long touchdown pass was the high point for Newton in the first half.

Following the score, Grayson’s defense found success holding Newton through the air while limiting the damage of Johnson on the ground.

Newton converted a 27-yard field goal late in the first quarter to make it a 14-10 game.

Both teams failed to produce on offense in the second quarter, so the score stood going into halftime.

After scoring through the air in the first half, Grayson added two more touchdowns on the ground in the second half.

Cross took the direct snap halfway through the third quarter and maneuvered through Newton defenders before crossing the goal line.

Elijah Miller scored on a five-yard rush to give Grayson a 27-10 advantage early in the fourth.

Despite a two-quarter scoring drought, the Newton offense came alive with enough time to earn the win.

With the win, the Rams improve to 1-0 in Region 4-AAAAAAA. Now, they will enter another bye week or, as head coach Josh Skelton previously told The Covington News, another “work week.”

On Friday, Oct. 13, Newton will return to action against region foe Brookwood.



