Newton basketball’s Stephon Castle, Jakai Newton nominated for McDonald’s All-American game

COVINGTON, Ga. — Earlier today, McDonald’s announced 722 girls and boys basketball players nationwide who were nominated for the All-American games.

Stephon Castle and Jakai Newton of Rams basketball were among the nominees.

Castle, who is a 6-foot-6, 205-pound combo guard, is a 5-star prospect, according to 247Sports, currently committed to UConn.

Newton signed with Indiana on Dec. 10 at a ceremony at Newton High School. He is a 4-star combo guard listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds.

The Rams are 11-5 overall and are coming off a 79-59 victory over Brookwood to improve to 3-0 in Region 4-AAAAAAA. They are tied for first place with two-time defending region champions, Grayson.

Jan. 24 is when the committee will select the final 24 boys and 24 girls basketball players. The players chosen will compete in the All-American game held in Houston, Texas on March 28.



