Newton baseball experiencing up and down year

COVINGTON, Ga. — Fifteen games into the 2023 campaign, the Newton Rams stand at 7-8 overall coupled with a 1-2 record in Region 4-AAAAAAA.

One thing is seemingly evident based on the Rams’ schedule: It’s been an up and down year.

On Feb. 6, the Rams began with a 6-3 win over Morrow that was followed by a 4-3 loss to Southwest DeKalb and 19-4 defeat against Alcovy during the Newton Cup on Feb. 18.

Newton bounced back that same day, however, with a 7-4 win over Eastside to get back to .500 at 2-2.

More of the win, loss, win, loss pattern ensued after that.

Midtown came to Newton and beat the Rams 9-6 on Feb. 20 and, two days later, the Rams flipped the script against Rockdale County, downing the Bulldogs 9-6.

That same week, though, Newton went to Monroe Area and endured its only shutout loss in 2023, losing 3-0.

Just like February, the Rams began March off with a 8-7, nine-inning win at Dutchtown to improve their record to 4-4.

Then, the largest loss of Newton’s season so far came on March 3 when the Rams suffered a 26-6 defeat versus Decatur. Social Circle got the better of Newton the next day 11-2 to drop the Rams to 4-6.

Once again, Newton got back in the win column, this time in a big way.

First, the Rams shutout Woodland on the road March 6 11-0. Newton, then, put together its first two-game winning streak, dominating Mundy’s Mill 19-6 on March 8.

However, this past week, the more important, Region 4-AAAAAAA commenced with a three-game series against Brookwood. And, similar to its non-region slate, Newton’s outings against the Broncos were up and down.

In game one, the Rams lost 14-4, but it won the second game 3-2. But, Brookwood’s offense exploded to close out the series, winning 21-1.

Rome Mays leads the Rams with a .385 batting average while five other players are also batting .250 and above. Anthony Bynum has the most RBIs with nine.

On the mound, Cross Redden has registered a team-high 11.2 innings with a 3.00 ERA while Miguel Barbis, in 10.1 innings pitched, has 17 strikeouts, which is the most for the Rams.

More region action is coming up for Newton next week playing against Archer (6-7, 3-0) on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.



