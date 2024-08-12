Newton assistant football coach dismissed following scrimmage altercation

COVINGTON, Ga — A volunteer assistant coach for the Newton Rams football team has been dismissed following a reported altercation during the team’s scrimmage against the Milton Eagles on Friday, July 9.

The game between the two teams took place at Milton High School. On Saturday, Eagles’ head coach Ben Reaves Jr. posted a video on X showing the assistant coach shoving Milton player No. 7.

Later on Saturday, Newton head coach Josh Skelton released a statement on X announcing that the coach would no longer be coaching for the team.

“On behalf of Newton Football I want to apologize for the Incident that happened between our coach and a Milton player,” Skelton’s statement said. “This behavior is not a reflection of Newton football, our community, or culture. We want to personally apologize to Coach Ben Reeves, Milton High School Football, our Newton community, and the High School Football coaching community. The coach involved is no longer part of our program and we look forward to a great year of Newton Football. We wish the Milton Eagles football team a great season.”

Following Skelton’s statement, a second video of the incident from a different angle was released on X, showing No. 7 possibly stepping on the coach’s foot prior, leading many to believe the coach's shove was in response.

Reaves took to X later on Saturday stating he and Skelton privately discussed Friday’s altercation. Reaves also stated that he has taken down the original video of the altercation.

“Earlier, [Skelton] and I were able to talk, get on the same page, and are both happy with the actions that will be taken by both programs,” Reaves’ statement said. “Moving forward, we wish Newton Football nothing but the best, the issue has been mutually handled, the tweet is down, now moving on towards Game 1.”

Newton Athletic Director Cortez Allen released a statement in regards to the identification of the coach along with their role on the Rams' football staff.

"We have been made aware of an incident involving a former volunteer football coach at Newton High School," Allen said. "We do not condone conduct of this sort and following a review of the matter, immediately removed this individual from all association with the Newton High School football program and Newton County Schools."