Newton and Bria Janelle come together for all-girls skill clinic

COVINGTON, Ga. - Newton High School hosted an all-girls skill clinic Saturday morning with the help of Bria Janelle and the Atlanta Dream.

Backed by the Bria Janelle Foundation, the Rams were able to put together an event to help young girls ages eight through fourteen who were looking to pursue basketball.

“It was about taking the franchise that I work with and the community that I love to serve in and bringing them together,” Janelle said. “Being able to bring them [the Atlanta Dream] means a lot, especially to the girls. We see a lot of times where football players and guys basketball get things but we forget about the young girls. The eight to fourteen [age range], there is a lot of talent here.”

Even though basketball was the main focus, Janelle saw the event as an opportunity to teach much more than just the game to the young girls that attended.

“They are getting a chance to sharpen up their skills on the court, but for me it is about how they are becoming better young women,” Janelle said. “I want them to leave here better than they arrived. I always say ‘People don’t remember what you said, they remember how you make them feel’ and that has been our purpose today.”

Janelle, who is the PA announcer for Newton basketball and the in-arena announcer for the Atlanta Dream, brought a pair of WNBA players from the Dream’s present and past.

Atlanta’s first round picks in 2022 ans 2008, Rhyne Howard and Tamera Young, joined the event. The presence of Howard and Brown helped to show what is possible for the girls if they want to pursue a career in basketball.

Janelle and Lady Rams head coach Jawan Bailey joined forces to organize the event for girls aged eight to fourteen.

“They not only get a chance to do skill work with experienced coaches and players but also have the chance to meet two WNBA players,” Bailey said. “They will get a chance to sit down in a panel form to listen and ask any questions they have.”

Bailey was able to get the help of his current players to assist in the stations by allowing them to give direction and training to the young athletes.

After a warm up assisted by Lady Rams players and the staff brought from the Atlanta Dream, the girls were split into groups before going station to station.

Each station showed different aspects from the game of basketball as the young athlete gained tips on agility, offense, defense and basketball IQ.