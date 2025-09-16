Lady Rams stay strong in region play, down Heritage 15-6

COVINGTON, Ga. — It was another region win for the Newton Lady Rams on Monday as the team picked up a 15-6 victory over the Heritage Lady Patriots.

The game only lasted until the top of the fifth as an 11-run first inning proved to be more than enough for Newton and head coach Erica Johnson.

Many players got into the mix with hits, but it was the walks and the stolen bases that really pushed the Lady Rams past Heritage.

Heritage gets it started, but Newton breaks it open

London Treadwell started the game for Johnson and she went on to pitch the entirety of the matchup on Monday.

Treadwell ultimately settled in, but the Lady Patriots grabbed a few runs early.

Three batters in, Heritage loaded the bases. This set up an RBI single from Chloe Wright and a two-run knock from Akira Flemming that put the Lady Patriots ahead 3-0.

Another run came on an RBI groundout as Newton found itself down 4-0.

However, one inning changed the entire trajectory of the game as Newton found a way to bat around and almost triple Heritage’s scoring.

Kassidy Scott started off with what she has done multiple times this year — get on base and then begin to steal second and third.

A RBI groundout later scored Scott, but Newton was not done.

The Lady Rams managed to load the bases, which led to a pair of runs when Aaliyah Parsons stole home and Londyn Parks scored on a passed ball.

Another passed ball tied the game at 4-4, but a pair of RBI base hits from Treadwell and Scott extended the lead to 7-4.

Leilani Garcia laced a ball into left field to score Scott, then an error from the Heritage infield led to another run as Newton took a 9-4 advantage.

As she did earlier in the same inning, Parsons once again stole home. This was followed by Parks, who followed suit to make it a 11-4 lead.

Heritage managed to grab a pair of runs in the second, but the damage was done and Treadwell only got sharper as the game progressed.

The Lady Rams added on two more runs in the second, and it was followed by a scoreless inning from Treadwell that featured a key strikeout to end the frame.

In the bottom of the third, Temple Howard scored on a passed ball to make it a 14-6 lead.

After a double play from Heritage allowed Treadwell to leave yet another inning scoreless, Newton added its 15th run on a single from Janiyah Henderson.

Two Heritage batters reached in the top of the fifth as a two-out rally seemed to be on the rise, but Treadwell induced the double play to end the inning and ultimately end the game via run rule.

Stats and What’s Next

Newton grabbed 15 runs on only seven hits in the game, but the team accounted for 12 walks and a staggering 21 stolen bases.

Garcia came away with a team-high two hits and was tied with the lead with Treadwell with a pair of RBIs.

Treadwell only allowed three earned runs in her five innings of work as she struck out a pair of Lady Patriots.

The Lady Rams are 9-7 on the season and are now just one win shy of tying the team’s win total from last season.

Newton also moved to 6-3 in Region 4-AAAAAA play as it now sits in fourth place.

The Lady Rams will get right back into region action with an away battle with the Archer Tigers on Tuesday, Sept. 16.