Lady Rams move on to Final Four, down Buford on the road

BUFORD, Ga. — The Rams rose to the occasion once again Tuesday night as the Newton girls basketball team defeated the 25-win Buford Lady Wolves 54-45 to move on to the Final Four.

From a 3-22 finish two years ago to a Final Four berth in 2025, Newton head coach Jawan Bailey described how surreal the moment was after the game.

“It’s crazy. It is just a testament to the work, the discipline, the consistency [and] the sacrifice these girls have given up to get better, build a true team and program,” Bailey said. “It is fun to watch and it’s fun to see.”

Newton’s win would not have been possible without a strong game from sophomore London Smith, who went back-and-forth with the sharpshooting Lydia Ledford all night.

After a free throw from freshman Skylar Levell opened the scoring, it was a back-and-forth affair.

Mya Perry(2) taking the ball down the court against three Buford players in Newton's win over the Lady Wolves on Tuesday, Feb. 26. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Both teams played stout defense early as steals and turnovers began to pile up, but a three-pointer from Zoey Jackson put Newton ahead at the end of the first quarter by a score of 12-9.

Jackson had a strong opening frame en route to a 18-point performance.

After a narrow first eight minutes, the Lady Rams found a way to seperate in the second quarter.

Newton outscored Buford 16-6 in the second frame as the Lady Rams seemed to shut down the scoring duo of Ledford and Emiah Fields.

In the days leading up to the game, Bailey and the Lady Rams knew they would need to slow down Ledford and Fields if they wanted to move on.

“We watched a lot of film on the two and understood a few of the weaknesses they had and some of the things they like to do to get going. We just tried our best to take it away,” Bailey said. “But hats off to Ledford, she had a really good game. Fields gave us some problems there at the end. They still got it going and we just tried our best to make it difficult for them.”

Along with the strong defensive play from Newton before halftime, Smith gave the offense a boost with a pair of three pointers in the final minutes of the quarter following a charge call on Ledford.

With the combo of perimeter shooting and fouls on the Lady Wolves, the momentum seemed to turn toward Newton at halftime as it held a 28-15 lead.

In reflection, Bailey spoke about how big the second quarter was for the Lady Rams in the win.

“It was huge, because if we did not build it Buford was going to make things interesting,” Bailey said. “We had a lot of huge second quarters this season and I don’t know if that is something that we just do now at this point. We have to do a better job in the third quarter, because a lot of the time we give those leads right back like we did tonight. Just playing more complete games and riding the wave of those big quarters.”

Newton Lady Rams head coach Jawan Bailey during the team's 54-45 win over Buford. - photo by Garrett Pitts

The second half saw a slow start for both teams, but Buford slowly began to find momentum as Ledford started to knock down shots.

Despite the intentional effort to stop the Lady Wolves junior, her ability to get up shots quickly allowed her to rack up points for Buford.

Nevertheless, the final minutes of the third quarter belonged to the Lady Rams as they managed to stretch the lead back out to 44-27.

The final frame started in the Lady Wolves favor as a three from Ledford was followed by an and-one from Ansley Kehren.

After two more quick baskets from Buford off Newton turnovers, the Lady Rams found themselves with only a seven point lead with five minutes left.

Just when Buford seemed to find a way back into the game, back-to-back layups in the transition from Jackson pushed Newton ahead by 10 once again.

Jackson’s layups ultimately sealed the deal as Buford was unable to find success offensively in the final minute.

Smith led the way for the Lady Rams in the win as the sophomore totaled 19 points, knocked down a pair of three pointers and made all but one of her 10 free throws.

After the game, Bailey shared the impact Smith has made not only on offense, but on defense, too.

“She[Smith] is just a true competitor, [she] is not afraid of the big moments. She has taken coaching. She knows that, ‘These are the weaknesses I have, let me figure out ways to get better,’” Bailey said. “Like defensively — she has grown so much defensively this year. She knew that was a weakness for her early in the season and she had worked her butt off to be better on defense, so now the team is better on defense. It is the little things like that about her that I respect the most.”

Newton also received a big game from Jackson, who seemed to be in the right place at the right time on many occasions.

For Buford, scoring was led by Ledford with 23 points. Fields and Cybele Forbes finished with seven points apiece.

The win moved Newton to 23-5 on the season as it gave Buford its second only loss at home all year.

The other loss came from North Forsyth, the team that now awaits Newton in the Final Four at Georgia State on Saturday, March 1.

North Forsyth will enter the Final Four with a 30-0 record after defeating Carrollton 50-43 in the Elite Eight.