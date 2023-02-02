Kyle Veasley inked NLI with Navarro College

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Wednesday morning, which was recognized as National Signing Day, Kyle Veasley took the stage in Newton High’s auditorium. After sitting at the table, Veasley signed his name to an athletic scholarship to play football at Navarro College.

Veasley’s signing was just four days after he announced his commitment to Navarro via his personal Twitter.

Putting pen to paper on Wednesday was pretty special for the senior Ram.

“It felt good signing today,” Veasley said. “It felt like I accomplished something.”

Veasley chose Navarro College — a junior college in Corsicana, Texas — from a field of offers that included Coffeyville Community College, Austin Peay University, Morehouse College and Arkansas State.

A few things stood out to Veasley that made his decision crystal clear.

“It is in a good location, has a family-like atmosphere and is the best opportunity for me to play ball,” Veasley said.

The defensive back finished his senior football season with 22 total tackles, one tackle for loss and led his team with two interceptions. After the season ended, Veasley was voted onto Region 4-AAAAAAA’s Second Team.

Veasley credited his time as a Ram football player to help make him ready for the next level.

“Newton breeds dogs,” Veasley said. “And being in that environment made me one.”



