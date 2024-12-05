Johnson caps historic Newton career with Cincinnati signing

Zion Johnson has been the main man in the Rams’ run game for the last three years, and now he is taking his speed north to play for the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Johnson signed alongside seven of his teammates Wednesday morning during Newton’s early signing day ceremony.

After the signing was official, Johnson shared his thoughts on the day.

“My emotions were high. Excited but a little scared because it was a lot of people that came out today to support us,” Johnson said.

The signing caps off a 10 month commitment between Johnson and the Bearcats. With the next steps being enrollment and traveling to the school, Johnson is excited that the recruitment process is behind him.

“It feels good to finally lock down and settle down on a school without stressing about the recruitment any more. It feels good,” Johnson said.

During his visits, Johnson credited the environment and relationships with the coaches as two of the main reasons he chose to sign.

“The atmosphere when I went to the games,” Johnson said. “The coaches and everyone showed love. It felt like home. It is a great school.”

Playing football at the college level is nothing new for the Johnson family.

Zion’s oldest brother Romario, who is a current coach on Newton’s staff, played safety at Georgia State. Zion’s other older brother, Dallas, is the all-time leading rusher at Eastside High School and currently plays football for Morehouse.

Prior to putting pen to paper, Newton head coach Josh Skelton had nothing but praise for Johnson, who holds the all-time program record for rushing.

According to Johnson, the work that the Rams’ established on day one is what built him into the player he is.

“Since ninth grade, you have to come in at six, five o'clock in the morning [to work],” Johnson said. “[Also just] the type of days we had. We had dog days, we used to run 31-10s [and] be in the weight room for two to three hours. Newton prepares you for the best for college.”

Johnson shared what awaits the Bearcats’ program when he arrives for next season.

“Somebody that can do everything,” Johnson said.