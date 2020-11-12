Isaiah Miller named SoCon Preseason Player of the Year

The accolades are continuing to pile up for Newton High School graduate Isaiah Miller.

After initially declaring he was going to dip his toes into the NBA Draft pool, Miller decided to return to the University of North Carolina at Greensboro for his senior season. Consequently, the defending Southern Conference Player of the Year and two-time reigning SoCon Defensive Player of the year was named the Coaches’ Preseason Player of the Year for the second year in a row Wednesday.

Miller earned SoCon Player of the Year honors in 2020 after averaging 17.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists while shooting 42.2% from the field in 32 games for the Spartans. The guard led the conference in steals with 89 while his scoring ranked second.

He enters his final collegiate season with a 241 career steals, a program record for the Spartans. That total has him slotted at eighth all-time in the conference.

Last season, Miller helped UNC Greensboro post a 23-9 record and go 13-5 in the SoCon, good enough for a third-place finish. Thanks in no small part to his return, the Spartans were picked as the favorite to win the conference in the 2020-21 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll.

Miller and UNC Greensboro will open the season on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic in Louisville.