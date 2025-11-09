Girls succeed, boys struggle in home scrimmage against Cross Creek

COVINGTON, Ga. – The first test for the defending state finalists Newton Rams proved to provide mixed results.

On Thursday, the Lady Rams picked up right where they left off months after winning the 6A state title, decisively defeating Cross Creek 56-40. On the boys side, the defending 6A runner ups struggled, falling to the Razorbacks 73-48.

Smith, Maddox gel well together in first true test

One of the big questions heading into the 2025-26 season is how ball-heavy guards London Smith and newcomer Jazmin Maddox would gel together on the court. After just one contest, the answer to that question seems pretty clear.

The duo led the Lady Rams to a commanding 15-0 start, alongside buckets from Skylar Levell and Zoey Jackson. It took over seven minutes for Cross Creek to score, ending the first quarter at 15-2.

Quarter No. 2 proved to be much of the same with scoring bursts from Smith, Maddox and fellow transfer Kandice Shepard. Collectively, the Lady Rams only allowed two field goals in the second quarter, allowing them to build a comfortable 33-7 lead.

The Lady Razorbacks fared much better in the third quarter, adding on 15 points and getting the best of Newton during transitional plays. The Lady Rams were not as efficient on offense, adding just 11 points.

However, the momentum shifted back in the arms of Newton after Smith banked home a deep three-pointer to close out the third quarter with a score of 44-22.

Quick buckets from Shepard and Maddox cushioned the lead even more, allowing Head Coach Jawan Bailey to pull the starters.

In garbage time, the Lady Razorbacks were able to close the gap, but it was too late as the Lady Rams took home the win.

Smith and Maddox were the team’s leading scorers, with 14 and 10 points respectively.

Rams unable to click against 3A powerhouse

Fans were excited to see the ‘new’ Newton Rams in action for the first time since the team’s 2024-25 state championship bid. But the excitement turned into shock within the first few minutes of the game.

After the Rams’ Champion Dent struck first, Cross Creek showed why they are one of the top teams in 3A basketball. Led by Freshad Tisby – who holds multiple Division I offers as a junior – and Dontrell Jackson, the Razorbacks went on a 9-0 run.

The Cross Creek duo continued to wreak havoc on the Rams, going up 22-6 with two minutes left in the first quarter. Buckets from TJ Sands and Kingston Clahar ended the quarter at 25-12.

Sands, Clahar, Jared White and Emmanuel Wilder brought the game within single digits on multiple occasions. But the Razorbacks’ scoring prowess continued to shine, with a 6-0 run ending the first half at 21-36.

Newton’s offensive struggles continued in the third quarter, only scoring eight points. Meanwhile, the Razorbacks were just as sharp, adding 16 points.

The exclamation point came in the closing two minutes of the quarter as Tisby nailed a poster dunk that sent the gym to a frenzy.

Trailing 22 points going into the fourth quarter, the win was seemingly out of reach for the Rams. Quick scoring runs by Wilder and Dent proved to be the highlights in the fourth quarter.

But Cross Creek had already taken command of the game, cementing a statement victory.



