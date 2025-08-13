GAME CHANGERS: Kevin 'Tootie' Hartsfield looks ahead to sophomore season after sensational freshman year

Each year, the Newton Rams are blessed with a number of talented players on offense, defense and special teams. But arguably their best player for 2025 and beyond comes in the form of a 15-year-old sophomore running back in Kevin “Tootie” Hartsfield.

While most 15-year-olds are fighting their way through junior varsity, Hartsfield is redefining the standard for top talent from Newton.

The reigning 2024 All-Cov News breakout player of the year, is coming off a freshman campaign that few in the country can boast. Despite being the second string running back, Hartsfield ran for 714 yards on 48 carries, adding eight touchdowns.

With his freshman season behind him, Hartsfield says he is excited to get back to work in what will be an increased role.

“I’m feeling great.,” Hartsfield said. “I’ve been really rehabbing my body trying to get ready for the season.”

For Hartsfield, football has been part of his DNA from an early age. After first putting on pads at just two years old, he learned the fundamentals of what makes him such an elusive running back at a young age.

Part of Hartsfield’s elusiveness was passed down to him by his brother, ex-Newton Ram and current Eastern Kentucky receiver Marcus Calwise. Hartsfield says that he owes a lot of his success to the lessons he learned from his big brother.

“He’s the main reason I’m here,” Hartsfield said. “I used to quit all the time. So I really think him [Calwise], he helped me lock in on football. He always texts me and call me and is like ‘You gotta lock in.’ Every time he comes down we try to get some field work in.”

While Calwise was known as one of Newton’s most elusive wide receivers in school history, Hartsfield knew he had big shoes to fill coming into high school.

“It was kind of crazy because like coming into high school, I was like ‘It’s gonna be hard.’” Hartsfield said. “Me coming in and my brother being Marc[us] everybody was like, ‘OK they’re gonna try to put him on varsity cause his brother this…’ They were basically trying to say I didn’t earn nothing.”

As the season progressed, it was clear that Hartsfield was not just “Calwise’s little brother,” but a rising player in his own right.

Following Newton’s preseason scrimmage against Milton, Hartsfield nailed down his first Power 4 offer with the Auburn Tigers. The offers only continued to grow, with top college football programs such as Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama hoping to obtain his services.

To date, Hartsfield holds 17 collegiate offers from Power 4 Schools across the country – all of which gave him full offers before he can legally obtain his driver’s license.

But while Hartsfield cannot legally drive a car yet, he plans to use his 6-foot, 200-pound frame to drive through opposing defenses as Newton’s lead back for 2025.

“I’m trying to hit 2,000 [yards this season],” Hartsfield said. “I’m looking for 2,000 for all of the running backs. I also want to be in that Benz this year. I want that ring.”