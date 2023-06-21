Derwin McNealy resigns as head baseball coach of Newton High School

COVINGTON, Ga. — Derwin McNealy recently announced his resignation from the helm of Newton High School’s baseball program.

In an interview with The Covington News, McNealy shared his reasoning for leaving his post.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at Newton High School,” McNealy said. “I started coaching in the DeKalb County community. Through some of my community efforts and work in the metro Atlanta area, it just brought me closer to the metro Atlanta area. My family decided it would be easier for me to work with my kids and stuff on this side of town.”

McNealy’s next destination is unsure as of now.

“Right now, I’m just working with RBI Metro, Major League Baseball and doing some things of that nature,” McNealy said. “I’ve interviewed at a couple of schools. I’m not necessarily ready to make any announcements yet."

McNealy has been the head baseball coach of the Rams for the past two seasons. During that stretch, he compiled an 18-37 overall record along with a 7-20 record in Region 4-AAAAAAA.

In year No. 1, the Rams made the playoffs and this past season, they missed the postseason mark by three games.

One thing McNealy has emphasized while leading this squad is developing the younger players’ ability to play the game.

McNealy feels like he and his staff did just that.

“I definitely feel like the program is still going in the right direction,” McNealy said. “I’m sure they will bring in a coach that can continue to move the program forward. I feel like we accomplished that — Our ninth grade team was undefeated. We were able to develop the players we have. We’ll have seven seniors next year. They’re very knowledgeable and I think that they have gotten better as players overall.”

Though McNealy is excited about this next step in his coaching journey, he remains grateful for his time as a Newton Ram.

“I appreciate the players. They’re willing to learn and they worked hard for me,” McNealy said. “I appreciate the faculty and staff. They welcomed me. I’m also going to really miss my students. The students really made my day. I don’t have any bad things to say. I know I’m going to miss working at Newton High School. This is just a career advancement opportunity from a baseball standpoint. I’m definitely going to miss being a part of the Ram family."