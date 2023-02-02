Brandon Smith signs with Concord University on National Signing Day

COVINGTON, Ga. — Brandon Smith was part of Newton High School’s National Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday morning. In the ceremony, Smith signed with Concord University.

Signing the athletic scholarship was representative of all the time Smith has invested into the sport he loves.

“It felt great for the hard work I’ve been through to finally pay off,” Smith said. “I’m blessed to have this opportunity to play at the next level.”

Smith selected Concord over offers from Arkansas State, Eastern Kentucky and Morehouse College.

When asked what separated Concord from the rest of the field. Smith recalled his visit to its campus in Mercer County, West Virginia.

“When I went on my visit the coaches made it feel like home,” Smith said. “And I like the culture and the direction the program is headed.”

In his senior football season, Smith recorded 29 tackles — three of which were tackles for loss — and one interception.

With that statistics, Region 4-AAAAAAA’s coaches voted Smith Honorable Mention.

But, more importantly, Smith gave Newton a ton of credit when asked if he feels ready for this next step of his career.

“Newton is the best at preparing the product,” Smith said. “All the coaches have prepared me for the next level. Coach [Josh] Skelton has worked with me day in and day out. I appreciate him for being a good person I can lean on. I’ve also played alongside some talented DBs at Newton.”



