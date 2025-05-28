Boswell signs to run track for Reinhardt University

On Monday, Newton’s Zy’Marion Boswell penned his letter of intent to continue his track career at Reinhardt University.

Boswell signed alongside multiple teammates and other Newton athletes during a ceremony held in the Rams’ auditorium.

After he put pen to paper, Boswell shared his thoughts about going to the next level.

“Very exciting [and] very nervous, I’m not going to lie,” Boswell said. “To be honest, this year starting off I did not think I was going to be committing to a college.”

For Boswell, there were many factors that led to him choosing to compete for Reinhardt.

“It was a nice campus. The coaches were very friendly,” Boswell said. “They had great structure. It may not be a big school but there is something for every student-athlete.”

When he looked back on his time as a Ram, Boswell shared that his favorite moment at Newton was whenever he was with his team at practices.

After becoming yet another Newton track athlete to move to the next level, Boswell shared how the Rams’ program has helped him and others prepare for college.

“It prepares me for the fact that you will have good days and you have bad days,” Boswell said. “You have to just take it all at once and when it comes down to it, just execute your plan the way you need to.”