Aaliyah Wilcox embraces the hot spot

COVINGTON, Ga. — Whether it’s fielding fast ground balls at third or catching pitches behind the plate, Aaliyah Wilcox embraces her role as a Newton Lady Ram.

Though her primary position is as a catcher, there’s just something different about playing as a third baseman.

“I love being challenged. Third base is always like the hot spot. It’s always going to be a hot ball coming to you,” Wilcox said. “Knowing that I can tame that ball and still throw the fast runners out is great.”

Throwing someone out from third to first base gets Wilcox amped up right after. However, there is one thing about softball that only a catcher can experience.

That is throwing a base runner out on their attempt to steal.

“I have a dog mentality. When I throw somebody out like, ‘I did it.’ I always like to be a part of the plays. I hate just standing around,” Wilcox said. “Seeing the defense fired up when I make a play or being able to be the fire of my defense is amazing.”

Now thriving in the sport she enjoys playing is a far cry from where Wilcox began.

Wilcox was originally a cheerleader, then a gymnast and became involved in karate. At 7 years old, Wilcox gave softball a try. But it was an interesting way she landed on that decision.

“My mom told me I was too tall to be a cheerleader and a gymnast. I used to rough house with my brothers. So, she was like, ‘I need to put you in a sport where there’s no height limit or no way to be too aggressive. So you’re either going to do softball or wrestling,’” Wilcox said. “I was like, ‘I’ll do softball.’ I cried the first day, but it was OK.”

The softball experience only got better from that point on for Wilcox.

She continued playing with the Newton County Recreation Department and transitioned to playing travel ball. In that circuit, Wilcox has played 12U, 14U and 16U. Currently, she is a member of the Unity 18U Betsa/Hebert team.

Wilcox has been surrounded by sports her entire life, too.

Her mom ran track in high school, dad played football up to college, middle brother played football and baseball while her oldest brother played football.



