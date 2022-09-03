Newton Rams football shuts out Eastside to claim Newton Cup

COVINGTON, Ga. — It was a defensive slugfest between the Newton Rams and Eastside Eagles on the gridiron Friday night. But ultimately the Rams made enough plays to defeat their in-county rival 12-0.

Everything, though, was hard earned for both offenses. It wasn’t until Eastside gave the ball away early in the contest that Newton was able to remove one of those zeros from the scoreboard.

Kyle Veasley forced and recovered a fumble by Kenai Grier. Veasley was close to a scoop and score before he tripped at the 1-yard line.

West Virginia football commit Justin Benton took it from there on a hand-off from Riley Scruggs to punch in the Rams score.

Newton led 6-0 with 3:04 remaining in the first quarter after Jefferson Hernandez’s PAT was unsuccessful.

From there, Eastside seemed to be its own worst enemy.

Numerous times, the Eagles were driving on offense and either a penalty or a fumble lost would cause the drive to end. By the game’s end, Eastside committed over 10 penalties and had three fumbles lost.

But Newton’s defense stepped up and made some noteworthy plays as well.

One of Eastside’s earlier offensive sparks was when it was facing a 1st and 25 play in the second quarter. E’Sean Arnold connected with Jayden Barr wide open over the middle of the field for a 47-yard gain down deep in Newton territory.

But Newton’s defense forced a turnover on downs when Jaborri Evans stuffed Kenai Grier at the line of scrimmage on 4th and 2 at the 20-yard line.

Coming out of halftime, Newton seemed to find a rhythm of its own on offense.

This story will update with coach's reactions.