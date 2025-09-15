NEWTON: How each county-area team stands going into the bye week

The 2025 football season is speeding by quicker than Kevin Hartsfield and Myles Mims on any given Friday night.

We’re officially four weeks into this season, and there have been some interesting storylines at play. Each team is coming off of a Week 4 loss, which is the first time all four county-area teams lost in the same week in several years. Additionally, all county-area teams sit at .500 or worse heading into the bye week, which is another added anomaly.

With momentum against the four county-area teams, let’s assess their rest-of-season outlook.

Newton Rams (2-2)

The Newton Cup champions started off strong to begin the season. A revenge win against Eastside and a statement victory over Alcovy secured another Newton Cup for the 6A powerhouse in 2025.

But the last two weeks have been rough. A tough loss to Douglas County and an out-of-state defeat courtesy of the unbeaten Bryant Hornets have left the Rams at .500 heading into region play.

While the Rams are not where they want to be, this is far from uncharted territory. Last season, the Rams were 1-3 heading into region play. They then went on to five straight before losing to Grayson to end the regular season. I expect to see a similar scenario play out this season.

The Rams first face off against Archer, who just upset Eastside in a 44-20 victory. While the Tigers look like a much-improved team, the Rams ground attack will likely be too strong against a subpar Archer defense.

Running back trio Kevin Hartsfield, Kaden Hambright and Darius White have been one of the best running back trios in the entire state. While they were held up last week by the Hornets, it is likely that they will be back to form against Archer.

If the Rams can restore the running game, along with an expanded aerial game from senior quarterback Deron Benson and company, the Rams will stand a good chance to go on a solid region run.

The next showdown will be against defending state champion Grayson, who is without North Carolina commit Travis Burgess for the rest of the season due to injury. Regardless, it will still be an uphill battle for the Newton Rams to unseat the Grayson Rams, as they have not lost a game since their 2024 season opener against Collins Hill.

After Grayson, the Rams will face Grovetown (3-1), Heritage (0-2), Rockdale County (3-0) and South Gwinnett (2-1). The most likely candidates to unseat Newton will be Rockdale County – who proved to be a significantly different team from 2024 with a statement 40-0 win over Alcovy – and Grovetown.

Best case scenario, I see the Rams going 7-3 to end the regular season. At worst, I see a 5-5 result. Regardless, the Rams will be a postseason team for 2025.

Eastside Eagles (2-2)

The Eastside Eagles have had a good season at 2-2, but it has not been everything they had previously hoped for.

After dropping their Week 1 bout against Newton, Eastside defeated Hiram and Alcovy in convincing fashion. The big surprise came last week, as the Eagles fell to Archer with a final result of 44-20 after a stellar performance by Archer quarterback Jordan Do.

Now, the Eagles have lost as many games in 2025 as they did the entire 2024 season, playoffs included.

When reviewing the tale of the tape, it is clear that the Eagles are not the same team as they were in 2024. Losses of star players like Georgia Tech safety Jayden Barr and Tennessee defensive end Christian Gass have hurt the team in terms of game-changing individual performances.

But make no mistake about it, the Eagles are still a very good football team.

Senior running back Myles Mims has become the ace of the entire squad, with multiple 100-plus rushing yard games. Quarterback Payton Shaw has taken another step up, too, in his senior season. Shaw’s connection with receivers Chase Jordan and Garrett Brooks has only gotten better, and will continue to get better as the season progresses.

The downfall for the Eagles has been the defense, which is still finding its footing. Sincere Jackson, Xavier Joseph and Jameel McMichael have had great outings throughout the year, but can they remain consistent? That’s what will ultimately determine the improvement on the defensive side of the ball.

The remaining schedule for the Eagles includes Flowery Branch (3-1), Madison County (3-0), Walnut Grove (3-0), North Oconee (3-0), East Forsyth (3-1) and Cedar Shoals (0-3).

Outside of Cedar Shoals, all of these games will likely be competitive. At best, the Eagles will return to form and go 7-3, as defending state champion North Oconee stands to be their largest test. At worst, I could see the Eagles also going 5-5. While that result would be underwhelming, the Eagles are still a postseason team.

Social Circle Redskins (2-2)

After winning their first region title in 20 years, the Redskins picked up where they left off to start with two wins over Oglethorpe County and Warren County. Since the opening wins, the ‘Skins have now found themselves in a two-game skid.

This was the same scenario as 2024, except that the Redskins defeated KIPP Academy and lost to Warren County last year. After the first bye week, the Redskins went on a 5-1 run to cement their top seed in the region.

With a competitive region like 4A-Division I, the Redskins will have every opportunity to repeat.

Social Circle’s remaining schedule includes UAA (1-3), Putnam County (2-2), McNair (1-3), Jasper County (3-0), Lamar County (3-0) and Towers (2-1).

UAA, McNair and Towers have largely been non-factors in region play for some time now, and that is unlikely to change. The real region players are Jasper County, Putnam County and Lamar County.

The Redskins defeated Putnam County and Lamar County in 2024 to give them the edge to win the region. But a triple-overtime loss to Jasper County was the stunner that took the Redskins out of the driver’s seat to win the region at that time.

All three of those contests can go either way, and will ultimately determine if the Redskins are region champs, or barely sneaking into the postseason.

That effort will be determined by junior quarterback Remi Farmer, who has had a great season, and running back committee Kayden Fears and Christian Padgett. Playmakers AJ Bailey and Elliot Hamilton have also been prevalent leaders on both sides of the ball.

At best, the Redskins have a ceiling of 8-2, as they have a real shot to run the table in the region. Conversely, the ‘Skins have a floor of 5-5, which could be extended further if UAA, McNair or Towers prove my sentiment to be wrong.

Alcovy Tigers (0-4)

Things looked promising heading into the season for Alcovy. A new offensive coordinator, a new quarterback and a refined vision to win gave Tigers fans optimism heading into the year. But it hasn’t translated to the gridiron.

An opening week 35-19 loss to Arabia Mountain proved to be the Tigers’ best performance of the season, as it has not been pretty since. Lopsided losses to in-county rivals Eastside and Newton set the Tigers back to 0-3.

And after defeating Rockdale County to get their first win in 2024, the Bulldogs bit back with a vengeance, shutting out the Tigers at home 40-0.

It has not all been negative for the Tigers this year. The aforementioned new quarterback Trey Bryant has proven to be the best Tigers quarterback in years just four games into his high school career. Players like Carlos Sing, Kaeden Booker, Jaylen Randon (before his season-ending injury) have had flashes at times, too.

The remaining schedule for Alcovy includes Winder Barrow (1-3), Jackson County (2-1), Habersham Central (2-2), Apalachee (1-3), Clarke Central (1-3) and Loganville (0-4).

Currently, the only sure things in Region 8-AAAAA are Jackson County and Habersham Central who are the leaders in the clubhouse to win the region.

Realistically, the Tigers still have a 4-6 ceiling, due to the nature of the struggling region. But the floor remains at 0-10 for a similar reason. It is likely that the Tigers will slide in somewhere between those two records, with a 2-8 repeat appearing likely.

