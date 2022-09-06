Newton County cross country teams place multiple runners in top 10 at NewRock Championships

COVINGTON, Ga. — In a meet that featured teams from Rockdale and Newton counties, numerous runners from Newton, Eastside and Alcovy in the top 10 of the final standings.

Across the boys and girls teams, the Rams had eight runners place top 10 in the final standings.

Kenton George placed second in the boys varsity 5,000-meter run with a 18:16 final time. Makii Johnson (20:21) and Zavion Williams (20:27) finished seventh and eighth, respectively.

For the girls varsity 5,000-meter run, Nia Barrett took first place recording a 25:22 finish, which was two minutes better the second place finisher. Lauren Fraser (27:52) placed fourth, Ka’Mora Wise (29:03) finished seventh and Jashae Noland (29:15) placed ninth. Rounding out the top 10 finishers was Aaliyah Drummond who finished 10th with a 29:22 final time.

Head coach Scott Wade commented on his team’s overall performance.

“Nia Barrett was able to sustain her pace better than the rest of the field. After about 2000m she started to pull away and extended her lead all the way to the end,” Wade said. ““It is nice to be able to lay claim to the best combined program on the day.”

Also participating in the cross country meet was Eastside and Alcovy.

Eastside had two runners place in the top 10, both from the boys cross country team.

Grayson Poynter finished third with an 18:28 final time, which is 12 seconds behind George. Malachi Scharf had a sixth place finish recording a 20:01 final time.

The Tigers’ boys cross country team had one runner place in the top 10. Dennis Hill completed the boys varsity 5,000-meter run with a 20:29.44 final time to place him No. 10 overall.