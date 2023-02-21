Newton County area wrestlers place at state meet in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Last week, over 20 wrestlers from the Newton County area competed in the state wrestling meet in Macon. Eastside, Newton and Social Circle’s squads had solid performances during the week, too.

Eastside Eagles

The Eagles had seven individuals compete at the state meet.

Nolan Christian placed fourth in the 113-pound weight class while Jordan Hittle finished fourth in the 132-pound weight class.

Grayson Poynter (120-pound) finished in the top 8, Wyatt Bauer (175-pound) came in the top 10 along with Damani Fleming (150-pound), Dylan Baynes (126-pound) and Grayson Carter’s (165-pound) top 12 finishes.

As a result, Eastside finished in the top half of the final Class AAAAA standings.

Newton’s state qualifiers pose for a photo with a coach after their solid performance at the state meet in Macon last week. - photo by Special Photo



Newton Rams

Five wrestlers advanced to the state meet for the Rams.

Ruby Edwards placed third in the 115-pound weight class followed by Ciara Camp (135-pound) and Landyn Camp’s (150-pound) fifth place finishes.

Marshall Burton had a notable outing as well placing in the top 8 of the 190-pound weight class.

Social Circle’s wrestling team celebrates after the Redskins had solid performances at the state meet in Macon last week. - photo by Special Photo



Social Circle Redskins

The Redskins had noteworthy performances across the board by their wrestlers.

First, Brayden Mitchell defended his state championship from a season ago by winning this year’s state title in the 113-pound weight class. Connor Castillo (120-pound) and CJ Duren (126-pound) also claimed state championships.

Third place finishes were earned by Sean Crews (165-pound), James Eldridge (150-pound) and Kacen Taylor (157-pound). Jaxon Ethridge (175-pound), Christian Brock (190-pound) and Lance Thacker (144-pound) earned fourth place finishes.

Rounding out the Redskins’ performances were fifth place finishers Mason Cuendet (106-pound), Dane Kracht (132-pound) and JD Duval (285-pound).

With those final results, Social Circle captured the 2023 1A Traditional Title.



