Newton county area teams reschedule events

Due to inclement weather and other circumstances, Newton county area teams had to reschedule sporting events over the past week.





Alcovy High School





Alcovy had to reschedule a pair of basketball games due to inclement weather.

The Tigers basketball game at Lovejoy that was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 12 was rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 20. The girls game will tipoff at 5:30 p.m. while the boys game will begin at 7 p.m.

Alcovy’s basketball game at Mundy’s Mill on Tuesday, Jan. 16 was rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 1. The girls game will begin at 6 p.m. while the boys game will start at 7:30 p.m.





Social Circle Redskins





Due to inclement weather, the Redskins had to cancel their boys basketball game against Lithonia that was scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16. A new date for the game has yet to be announced.





Newton High School





Due to field renovations, the Rams’ 2023 alumni baseball game was canceled after being scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20.



