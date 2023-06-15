By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton County area teams release 2023 softball schedules
Softball

Alcovy Lady Tigers

07/27 — vs. Heritage, 5:30 p.m. (scrimmage)

08/04 — @ Flowery Branch, Apalachee (Apalachee Diamond Day)

08/08 — @ Heritage, 5:30 p.m. 

08/12 — @ Prince Avenue, Union County (Prince Avenue Diamond Day)

08/15 — @ Social Circle, 5:30 p.m. 

*08/17 — vs. Forest Park, 5:30 p.m. 

08/21 — @ George Walton Academy, 4:30 p.m.

*08/22 — @ Lovejoy, 5:30 p.m. 

08/23 — @ Duluth, 6 p.m. 

*08/24 — @ Mundy’s Mill, 5:30 p.m. 

08/26 — vs. Newton, Eastside (NCSS Diamond Day)

*08/29 — vs. Woodward Academy, 5:30 p.m. 

*08/31 — @ Morrow, 5:30 p.m. 

*09/05 — vs. Jonesboro, 5:30 p.m. 

09/06 — @ Grovetown, 4:30 p.m. 

*09/07 — @ Rockdale County, 5:30 p.m. 

*09/12 — vs. Morrow, 5:30 p.m. 

*09/14 — @ Forest Park, 5:30 p.m. 

*09/19 — vs. Lovejoy, 5:30 p.m. 

09/20 — vs. Social Circle, 5:30 p.m. 

*09/21 — vs. Mundy’s Mill, 5:30 p.m. 

09/23 — @ Grayson, Campbell (Ram Classic)

*09/26 — @ Woodward Academy, 5:30 p.m. 

*09/28 — @ Jonesboro, 5:30 p.m. 

10/02 — vs. George Walton Academy, 5:30 p.m. 

*10/03 — vs. Rockdale County, 5:30 p.m. (Senior Night)

10/04 — vs. Grovetown, 4:30 p.m. 


Eastside Lady Eagles

08/01 — vs. Glascock County, 5 p.m. (scrimmage)

08/07 — @ Locust Grove, 5:30 p.m. 

08/09 — vs. Monticello, 5:30 p.m. 

*08/10 — vs. Winder-Barrow, 6:30 p.m. 

*08/15 — @ Jefferson, 6:30 p.m. 

*08/17 — @ Flowery Branch, 6:30 p.m. 

08/22 — @ Glascock County, 5 p.m. 

*08/24 — @ Clarke Central, 5:30 p.m. 

08/26 — @ Alcovy, Newton (NCSS Diamond Day)

*08/29 — vs. Loganville, 6:30 p.m. 

*08/31 — vs. Heritage, 6:30 p.m. 

*09/05 — @ Winder-Barrow, 6:30 p.m. 

*09/07 — vs. Jefferson, 6:30 p.m. 

*09/12 — vs. Flowery Branch, 6:30 p.m. 

09/13 — vs. Monroe Area, 5:30 p.m. 

09/15 — @ East Coweta, Troup County

*09/19 — vs. Clarke Central, 6 p.m. (Senior Night)

*09/21 — @ Loganville, 6:30 p.m. 

*09/25 — @ Heritage, 6:30 p.m. 

*09/27 — vs. Winder-Barrow, 5:30 p.m. 

*09/28 — @ Jefferson, 5:30 p.m. 

*10/02 — @ Flowery Branch, 5:30 p.m. 

*10/05 — @ Clarke Central, 5:30 p.m. 

*10/09 — vs. Loganville, 5:30 p.m. 

*10/11 — vs. Heritage, 5:30 p.m. 


This story will update later when Newton and Social Circle’s schedules are available. 