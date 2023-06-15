Newton County area teams release 2023 softball schedules

Alcovy Lady Tigers
07/27 — vs. Heritage, 5:30 p.m. (scrimmage)
08/04 — @ Flowery Branch, Apalachee (Apalachee Diamond Day)
08/08 — @ Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
08/12 — @ Prince Avenue, Union County (Prince Avenue Diamond Day)
08/15 — @ Social Circle, 5:30 p.m.
*08/17 — vs. Forest Park, 5:30 p.m.
08/21 — @ George Walton Academy, 4:30 p.m.
*08/22 — @ Lovejoy, 5:30 p.m.
08/23 — @ Duluth, 6 p.m.
*08/24 — @ Mundy’s Mill, 5:30 p.m.
08/26 — vs. Newton, Eastside (NCSS Diamond Day)
*08/29 — vs. Woodward Academy, 5:30 p.m.
*08/31 — @ Morrow, 5:30 p.m.
*09/05 — vs. Jonesboro, 5:30 p.m.
09/06 — @ Grovetown, 4:30 p.m.
*09/07 — @ Rockdale County, 5:30 p.m.
*09/12 — vs. Morrow, 5:30 p.m.
*09/14 — @ Forest Park, 5:30 p.m.
*09/19 — vs. Lovejoy, 5:30 p.m.
09/20 — vs. Social Circle, 5:30 p.m.
*09/21 — vs. Mundy’s Mill, 5:30 p.m.
09/23 — @ Grayson, Campbell (Ram Classic)
*09/26 — @ Woodward Academy, 5:30 p.m.
*09/28 — @ Jonesboro, 5:30 p.m.
10/02 — vs. George Walton Academy, 5:30 p.m.
*10/03 — vs. Rockdale County, 5:30 p.m. (Senior Night)
10/04 — vs. Grovetown, 4:30 p.m.
Eastside Lady Eagles
08/01 — vs. Glascock County, 5 p.m. (scrimmage)
08/07 — @ Locust Grove, 5:30 p.m.
08/09 — vs. Monticello, 5:30 p.m.
*08/10 — vs. Winder-Barrow, 6:30 p.m.
*08/15 — @ Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
*08/17 — @ Flowery Branch, 6:30 p.m.
08/22 — @ Glascock County, 5 p.m.
*08/24 — @ Clarke Central, 5:30 p.m.
08/26 — @ Alcovy, Newton (NCSS Diamond Day)
*08/29 — vs. Loganville, 6:30 p.m.
*08/31 — vs. Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
*09/05 — @ Winder-Barrow, 6:30 p.m.
*09/07 — vs. Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
*09/12 — vs. Flowery Branch, 6:30 p.m.
09/13 — vs. Monroe Area, 5:30 p.m.
09/15 — @ East Coweta, Troup County
*09/19 — vs. Clarke Central, 6 p.m. (Senior Night)
*09/21 — @ Loganville, 6:30 p.m.
*09/25 — @ Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
*09/27 — vs. Winder-Barrow, 5:30 p.m.
*09/28 — @ Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
*10/02 — @ Flowery Branch, 5:30 p.m.
*10/05 — @ Clarke Central, 5:30 p.m.
*10/09 — vs. Loganville, 5:30 p.m.
*10/11 — vs. Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
This story will update later when Newton and Social Circle’s schedules are available.