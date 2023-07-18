Newton County area players receive All-State recognition

COVINGTON, Ga. — The spring sports season wrapped up in late May, but a few baseball and soccer players are still receiving accolades for their 2022-23 school year performances.

Eastside girls soccer

Sophia Leal was named to Georgia Athletic Coaches Association’s (GACA) Second Team All-State to represent the Eastside Lady Eagles. This honor came after Leal was voted First Team All-Region for Region 8-AAAAA and was named the 2023 All-Cov News’ Most Improved player.

She scored 12 goals and had nine assists in her junior campaign.

Social Circle soccer

Starting off with the Lady Redskins, five of their varsity players were named All-State.

Peyton Brooks, Claire Ray and Addie Stracner were named to the First Team. Alana Ferguson and Faith Young earned Second Team honors.

Brooks, who was named the 2023 All-Cov News’ Most Valuable Player, led all scorers with 61 goals coupled with 11 assists. She also earned the Region’s Player of the Year.

Ray was another All-Cov News honoree and also earned Region Defensive Player of the Year. She netted a goal and had five assists.

Stracner, the Lady Redskins’ goalie, registered 1,000-plus game minutes and collected 68 saves in her sophomore year. She earned Second Team All-Region recognition in addition to a spot on the All-Cov News squad.

Ferguson netted seven goals coupled with seven assists in her sophomore season. She was also awarded Second Team All-Region including being a member of the All-Cov News team.

Young was the leading Lady Redskin in 2023 with 20 assists along with her eight goals. She also earned First Team All-Region honors in addition to a spot on the All-Cov News team.

For the boys team, Preston Guy earned First Team All-State honors.

Guy was also named the 2023 All-Cov News’ Most Valuable Player as well as Second Team All-Region. He netted six goals and had two assists as a sophomore.

Social Circle baseball

Brayden Mitchell, Mason Moore, Mitchell McCullough and Luke Smith led the way for the Social Circle Redskins with their First Team All-State recognition. Logan Cross received Second Team honors as well.

Moore — who is the reigning 2023 All-Cov News’ Slugger of the Year — had a .552 batting average, 37 RBIs and 10 home runs in his senior year. He was voted Region 5A-Division I’s Player of the Year.

Mitchell helped the Redskins at the plate and on the mound. He recorded a .423 batting average and had 39 RBIs. He also registered a 6-2 record pitching with 46.2 innings pitched, a 3.50 ERA and 56 strikeouts. Mitchell’s showing earned him First Team All-Region honors in addition to making it onto the All-Cov News’ team.

From his catcher position, McCullough performed well, too. He batted a .369 average, had 33 RBIs and homered twice. He was also announced as a First Team All-Region honoree coupled with his All-Cov News’ recognition.

Smith bolted onto the varsity scene in his junior season. He finished with a .303 batting average and connected on 13 RBIs. As a pitcher, Smith pitched 59 innings, went 8-1 and registered 87 strikeouts paired with a 1.31 ERA. Smith was voted onto the region’s First Team as well as the All-Cov News’ team.

Logan Cross finished his senior year with a .388 batting average along with 33 RBIs and one home run. Earlier, Cross was named First Team All-Region and made it onto the All-Cov News’ team.



