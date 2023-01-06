Local athletic trainers express concerns with turf coming to Sharp

COVINGTON, Ga. — When it was announced that Newton County Schools’ approved the installation of artificial turf for Sharp Stadium, social media was flooded with a lot of “it’s about time.”

But there was some public outcry about the safety of turf and the challenges it may bring to Newton County student-athletes.

Newton County high schools’ athletic trainers Ty Imler (Alcovy), Chip McCarty (Eastside) and Jendaya Watkins (Newton) — employed by Ortho Atlanta— highlighted areas they believe need to be focused on.

Injury Concerns

First and foremost, all three trainers expressed their concerns over the extreme injuries players could sustain on turf surfaces.

The top worry is the risk of ACL injuries.

McCarty shared how the difference from playing on grass to turf could increase the likelihood of student-athletes sustaining an ACL injury.

“Grass gives and you have that give when [the players] plant their feet,” McCarty said. “And, with turf, there’s no give. You put your foot down on a hard surface. Most ACL injuries are not contact, but they occur when the foot is planted and twists.”

Furthermore, McCarty pointed to area girls soccer teams playing on the new surface, too.

“Females are more prone to ACL injuries than a male is because of their skeleton,” McCarty said. “Their hips are built differently.”

ACL injuries are just the tip of the iceberg, according to Imler.

Imler believes concussions are more likely on a turf surface compared to grass.

“Yes, you can possibly have a concussion when you hit the grass but, if it gives more leeway, there’s maybe a less likely chance,” Imler said. “Whereas, when you’re on turf and it has no give then there might be more instances where someone could possibly obtain a concussion.”

In fact, Imler cited his previous experience for another injury concern he has.

“At other schools I worked at that had turf compared to now, I definitely saw an increase on the amount of turf burn that my players had, especially on their knees and elbows from where they’re getting tackled,” Imler said. “I definitely had to do more first aid with those athletes.”





Prevention Techniques/Products

All of these possible injuries give each athletic trainer a great pause when Newton County Schools’ athletics begin hosting athletic events on the new turf inside Sharp Stadium.

But there are some prevention techniques they highlighted that may assist with the student-athletes.

For Watkins, the prevention techniques begin before a single game is played.

“The No. 1 thing goes back to that summer development with injury prevention,” Watkins said. “And making sure the coaches are educated about the pros and cons of playing on turf and what they should be looking for.”

A few products were listed by the trainers that could help, too.

Shoes — particularly basketball shoes — could be a difference maker because “they allow for traction.” Watkins also highlighted the need for additional safety supplies on the sideline during the game to assist each trainer when any injury related to turf occurs.

Leggings — similar to what basketball players wear under their shorts — were mentioned as a good prevention product to have for all athletes.

As far as turf burns are concerned, Watkins mentioned turf tape, but that’s not all.

“I think we can do better stuff around their shins and lower calves so they don’t get burns and cuts,” Watkins said. “Because cuts are very common on turf and they can be deep cuts, too.”

According to all three trainers, each school’s players already wear turf tape during football games despite previously playing on grass.

Knowing that, McCarty has already noticed a trend among the student-athletes.

“The problem is, I’ve had [players] put [turf tape] on, go out to pregame warm up — they look good for pregame warmup — but then they start sweating and that turf tape starts coming off,” McCarty said. “Then you have two feet of tape hanging off at the wrist. What’s going to be better? Wearing that turf tape or us investing in elbow sleeves?”

Imler agreed with McCarty about elbow sleeves being more efficient than turf tape.

“I think that would decrease the amount of cuts and burns you could possibly get with turf,” Imler said.





Cleaning/Maintenance of Turf

Another part of each trainer’s concern lies within the cleaning and maintenance of the turf surface. Watkins expressed how crucial it is to ensure that the surface is properly cleaned.

“That’s super important because you’ll have blood and blood will stay on turf for long periods of time,” Watkins said. “So, making sure it’s cleaned and sanitized between each game is going to be super important.”

Additionally, McCarty mentioned the possibility of players getting Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) — a disease that, according to the Center for Disease Control, is “a type of bacteria that is resistant to several antibiotics.”

McCarty stressed the importance of having the tools for proper wound care on hand.

“We have to worry about, if they do have an open wound, keeping them clean so they’ll heal and not get MRSA,” McCarty said. “MRSA grows on surfaces for weeks.”

Despite the concerns, all trainers believe that turf can be a “great, useful tool” to have at Sharp Stadium, as long as everyone does their part in upkeep.

“We have to make sure that each team that uses that turf that it’s upheld to the same standard — that it’s staying clean, sanitized and, if any of the pebbles are starting to come up, that each thing is maintained,” Watkins said. “It’s up to us to make sure as a county and school district that we do our jobs to make sure everything is clean, up-to-date and that we have protocols in place so that it’s actually beneficial to the student-athletes.”