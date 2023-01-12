Justin Benton, Kenai Grier receive All-State honorable mention from GHSF

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Eastside Eagles and Newton Rams had two players featured on Georgia High School Football Daily’s (GHSF) All-State team.

Justin Benton, of Newton, and Eastside’s Kenai Grier received Honorable Mention for their senior years’ accomplishments.

Benton — a 3-star Houston signee defensive lineman — was named Region 4-AAAAAAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year as well as All-Cov News Defensive Player of the Year. He finished his senior season recording 75 tackles, 15 sacks and 25 tackles for loss including five rushing touchdowns.

Grier tallied 1,422 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns to close out his Eagles career. After the season, he received Region 8-AAAAA’s Offensive Player of the Year followed by his recognition as the All-Cov News Most Valuable Player.