HUBBARD: Top five football games I can't wait to cover in 2023

Three words excite me most this time of year: Football. Is. Back. Newton County area teams will play the final round of scrimmages on Aug. 11 and season openers will begin Aug. 18.

In some ways, it feels like the last football season just ended and in others it seems like it’s taken forever for this season to come back around.

Nevertheless, there is a lot to be excited about no matter which team you root for in this area — Alcovy, Eastside, Newton or Social Circle.

Every Friday night action is sure to have fans on the edge of their seats.

With that said, there are five games I'm looking forward to the most heading into a new season.

No. 5: Social Circle @ Commerce on Friday, Oct. 6

Across all sports, it seems the Redskins' main rival has emerged by way of the Commerce Tigers.

Whether it's with girls soccer for a state title or on the gridiron, both teams want to win this contest every year. Particularly with football, the matchup has come down to the wire.

Last season, Social Circle hosted the Tigers on homecoming and lost in a tough, overtime battle 24-21. Two years ago, the Redskins went to Commerce's place and brought home a 28-19 victory — the Redskins’ first win in the series since 2005.

Will the outcome seesaw back to the red and black side or will the gold and black make it two in a row? We won’t know until early October.

No. 4: Alcovy vs. Morrow on Thursday, Sept. 28

As the Tigers' 2022 season played out, they were just one game away from returning to the postseason. If you looked at it more closely, though, they were edged out by a 34-29 loss at Morrow.

On top of that, the Tigers nearly completed a comeback. So, it would have been interesting to see how things would've unfolded.

This go round, this matchup might just decide the fourth and final playoff spot from Region 3-AAAAAA again. Will the Tigers get revenge? Or will Morrow come out on top?

That's why I'll be thoroughly intrigued to watch this game up close.

No. 3: Newton @ Brookwood on Friday, Oct. 13

What intrigues me the most about Newton’s road matchup versus Brookwood mainly has to do with how last year’s game ended.

The Broncos led 31-0 at the half. By the end, the Rams scored 23 unanswered points to almost complete a come-from-behind win.

Newton was just a few plays away from a Region 4-AAAAAAA win. Now, having to go to Brookwood’s house, will the Rams get the better of the Broncos?

If they do, it will be the first ever in the 20-game series that Newton would have beaten the Broncos away from Sharp Stadium. It will also be the first win for the Rams since 2020.

Oct. 13's matchup will tell the story.

No. 2: Eastside vs. Loganville on Friday, Sept. 29

This matchup between the Eagles and Red Devils is a storied rivalry. In six of the 15 total contests, the margin of victory has been 10 or fewer points.

Three of those instances come from the past three seasons. In 2020, Eastside won 7-3 and, the next year, won 10-9. Loganville got a stop late in the fourth quarter last season to preserve a 13-10 win.

As someone who was on the sideline for each of the last two matches, this game is one of the most invigorating high school football contests I’ve ever watched.

To be perfectly honest, I don’t foresee that changing in 2023.

No. 1: All Newton County teams’ home games

Ah yes. This will be the first season that Alcovy, Eastside and Newton will play on the new artificial turf surface at Sharp Stadium.

First, I wrote about coaches wanting to play on turf. Then, I wrote the breaking news piece when the project was approved at the Newton County Schools’ board of education meeting. Now, after reporting on the development of turf installation, I cannot wait to see how the updated playing surface looks and feels under those Friday night lights.

I’m sure seeing the area’s student-athletes enjoy a project that has been in the works for months will be a gratifying moment for this sports editor.

To watch a new chapter unfold inside Sharp Stadium’s long history will be a sight to see each week, I have no doubt.