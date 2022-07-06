HUBBARD: Future area stars at summer youth camps

This summer, I have remained busy covering the local sports scene here in Newton County. But, unlike when the school year is in full swing, I have found myself going around to the local schools’ youth summer camps.

Numerous varsity level teams have hosted kids for their respective camps to help teach fundamentals of their sport.

When I went to one of the first camps of the summer, a person approached and asked me, “You cover summer camps, too?” I immediately responded with, “Yes.” But I’ve spent the last few days thinking on why I enjoy covering youth summer camp.

One of the reasons I enjoy covering such camps is to see the kids run around and have the time of their lives. Yes, I know they’re learning a new sport, but watching each kid have fun always brings a smile to my face.

Another reason I have a thrill covering camps is watching the varsity coaches and players pour and invest in seemingly the future of their program. I’m always impressed by the lengths each coach goes to host a successful, fun camp to help kids gain interest in their sport.

It also seems like the varsity players are having just as much, if not more fun than the kids participating in the camps. And that’s just awesome.

Then, there’s a deeper reason why I thoroughly enjoy covering summer camps.

You never know who, among the group of participants at any given camp, will be the next star of the area. I mean, superstar athletes like Stephon Castle, Peyton Brooks, Ashton Evans and Dezaria Johnson don’t became stars overnight.

At some point, even the very elite players of the area were once small kids first learning the sport they are excelling in now. So, it’s pretty cool to go cover the camps and, who knows, you might go see a star being born.

All in all, it’s pretty cool to go witness all the happenings of a summer camp. So much happens that it makes it interesting and thrilling to go cover.

Phillip B. Hubbard is sports editor for The Covington News. Reach him at phubbard@covnews.com



