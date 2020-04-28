GHSA releases 2020 football schedule

The Georgia High School Association officially released prep football schedules for the 2020 season on Tuesday.

The full schedules for Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Social Circle can be seen below:

Anthony Banks | The Covington News

Alcovy

8/21 @ North Forsyth

8/28 @ Newton (Sharp Stadium)

9/04 Eastside (Sharp Stadium)

9/25 Rockdale County (Sharp Stadium)

10/02 @ Lowndes

10/16 @ Grovetown

10/09 @ Colquitt County

10/23 Lakeside, Evans

10/30 Heritage, Conyers

11/06 @ Evans





Eastside File Photo | The Covington News

8/28 @ Winder-Barrow

9/04 @ Alcovy (Sharp Stadium)

9/11 Newton (Sharp Stadium)

9/18 @ Johnson, Gainesville

9/24 Apalachee (Sharp Stadium)

10/02 @ Clarke Central

10/09 @ Loganville

10/22 Jackson County (Sharp Stadium)

10/30 Walnut Grove (Sharp Stadium)

11/06 @ Greenbrier





Newton File Photo | The Covington News - photo by File Photo

8/21 Woodward Academy (Sharp Stadium)

8/28 Alcovy (Sharp Stadium)

9/11 @ Eastside (Sharp Stadium)

9/18 @ McEachern

9/25 @ Houston County

10/02 @ Parkview

10/16 Brookwood (Sharp Stadium)

10/23 @ Mill Creek

10/30 @ Grayson

11/06 South Gwinnett (Sharp Stadium)





Social Circle Sydney Chacon | The Covington News

8/21 @ George Walton Academy

8/28 @ Providence Christian

9/04 Walnut Grove

9/11 Putnam County

9/18 @ Oglethorpe County

10/02 Washington-Wilkes

10/09 @ Lincoln County

10/23 Commerce

10/30 @ Towns County

11/06 Greene County



