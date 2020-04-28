GHSA releases 2020 football schedule

The Georgia High School Association officially released prep football schedules for the 2020 season on Tuesday.
The full schedules for Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Social Circle can be seen below:
Alcovy
8/21 @ North Forsyth
8/28 @ Newton (Sharp Stadium)
9/04 Eastside (Sharp Stadium)
9/25 Rockdale County (Sharp Stadium)
10/02 @ Lowndes
10/16 @ Grovetown
10/09 @ Colquitt County
10/23 Lakeside, Evans
10/30 Heritage, Conyers
11/06 @ Evans
Eastside
8/28 @ Winder-Barrow
9/04 @ Alcovy (Sharp Stadium)
9/11 Newton (Sharp Stadium)
9/18 @ Johnson, Gainesville
9/24 Apalachee (Sharp Stadium)
10/02 @ Clarke Central
10/09 @ Loganville
10/22 Jackson County (Sharp Stadium)
10/30 Walnut Grove (Sharp Stadium)
11/06 @ Greenbrier
Newton
8/21 Woodward Academy (Sharp Stadium)
8/28 Alcovy (Sharp Stadium)
9/11 @ Eastside (Sharp Stadium)
9/18 @ McEachern
9/25 @ Houston County
10/02 @ Parkview
10/16 Brookwood (Sharp Stadium)
10/23 @ Mill Creek
10/30 @ Grayson
11/06 South Gwinnett (Sharp Stadium)
Social Circle
8/21 @ George Walton Academy
8/28 @ Providence Christian
9/04 Walnut Grove
9/11 Putnam County
9/18 @ Oglethorpe County
10/02 Washington-Wilkes
10/09 @ Lincoln County
10/23 Commerce
10/30 @ Towns County
11/06 Greene County