Williams pens NLI to join Central Arizona basketball

On Friday, April 18, Eastside’s Jailyn Williams made her move to Central Arizona College official.

Williams put pen to paper during a signing ceremony hosted in the Eastside auditorium.

After completing the signing in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches, Williams shared what was going through her mind.

“It was a lot of emotions, it[Central Arizona] is far,” Williams said. “But I am ready for it.”

Ultimately, it was the persistence from the Vaqueras’ staff that led to Williams signing.

“The coaches,” Williams said. “The first time they contacted me, they contacted me through my mom. She didn't answer, so they reached out three, four times. It was just [their] dedication.”

During her time as a Lady Eagle, Williams helped lead Eastside to back-to-back playoff appearances as in her final two seasons.

Williams is a two-time All-Region player and earned All-Region honorable mention as a senior. Additionally, Williams was named to the All-Cov News FIrst Team during her junior and senior seasons.

In reflection of her Eastside career, Williams’ favorite moment came near the conclusion of her junior season.

“Playing in the region championship at Jefferson,” Williams said.

With graduation the only thing left for Williams before joining the Central Arizona program, she shared how her time as a Lady Eagle has prepared her for this next step.

“Being a leader,” Williams said.