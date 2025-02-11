Seven Eastside Eagles sign on National Signing Day

Elijah Davis — Presbyterian College

Elijah Davis signed to Presbyterian College on National Signing Day. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Elijah Davis was the first Eastside Eagle to sign on Tuesday’s National Signing Day. The senior defensive back chose to sign with Presbyterian College.

For Davis, Tuesday’s signing was a surreal moment after a high school career that featured many hurdles.

“I can’t say how excited I am, I have been waiting for this my whole life,” Davis said. “In my 9th and 10th years I had a broken collarbone and a lot of injuries and sickness — I didn’t think I was going to be able to make it through football. I stuck through and it paid off for me.”

According to Davis, the challenges made the signing even sweeter.

“It made me feel like I had to work extra hard because there were so many setbacks — losing 40 pounds in the offseason, breaking collarbones, being out for months and being sick.”

For Davis, there were many factors that led him to join the Blue Hose football program.

“The community out there, it is a beautiful place,” Davis said. “All the students seem tightly knitted together. The team, they all have each other's backs, they are there for each other. It seemed like a great place to be.”

As a senior, Davis posted 52 tackles to go with an interception return for a touchdown and a forced fumble.

Looking back on his time as an Eagle, Davis knew what moment he ranked at the top.

“Beating Newton, that had to be it,” Davis said.

Tyler Marks — Union Commonwealth University

Tyler Marks announced on Tuesday that he was officially signed with Union Commonwealth University.

Following the signing, Marks took the time to talk about what the moment meant to him.

“I was ready to commit and sign. I have been ready my whole life,” Marks said. “I’ve been counted out a lot. Being counted out and going on to do something big is important to me.”

Marks had a strong senior season for the Eagles as a defensive back.

In his final year, Marks tallied 27 tackles, two interceptions, three tackles for loss and a touchdown.

As to why he chose to join the Bulldogs football program, Marks immediately discussed the staff.

“It was the coaching staff. [It was] how they coached and how they accepted me as family,” Marks said.

As he now prepares to take the trip to Barbourville, Ken., Marks shared his favorite moment in the green and grey.

“My favorite moment here has to be beating Newton County,” Marks said.

Michael Kenon Jr. — Coffeyville Community College

Michael Kenon speaking before signing his NLI to Coffeyville. - photo by Garrett Pitts



On National Signing Day, Eastside’s Michael Kenon Jr. put pen to paper to officially join the Coffeyville Red Ravens football program.

From the moment he signed, Kenon noted that he was already eager to make an impact for the Red Ravens.

“I’ve never been so nervous,” Kenon said. “I am just thankful, I cant believe God got me to a position like this. I am just ready to play at the next level. I am going to ball out where I go. I'm just ready to do what I need to do to get where I want to be. I still want to be in the big leagues.”

According to Kenon, the Coffeyville coaching staff played a big role in his decision-making process when it came time for signing day.

“[It was] The coaches,” Kenon said. “They are going to take good care of me and get me into a position where I know I want to be. It is a promising future there. I heard they had a lot of guys come out of there that played in the league. I believe I can be the next one.”

As a senior, Kenon totaled over 500 receiving yards and caught five touchdowns.

In reflection of his Eastside career, Kenon shared that this recent postseason run for Eastside is one he will never forget.

“That playoff run, [it was] the deepest one I have been in,” Kenon said. “It was amazing. We stuck together. It was an upsetting loss that we had in the third round, but we stuck together. It was the best experience I have ever had. I wish I could go do it all over again.”

Marion Eubanks Jr. — Catawba College

Marion Eubanks Jr. signed to Catawba College on National Signing Day. - photo by Garrett Pitts

After a pair of seasons on Eastside’s football team, senior Marion Eubanks Jr. made his choice on Tuesday to sign with Catawba College.

It was an exciting day for the Eubanks family, that came out to support the senior defensive back on his singing day.

Although there were nerves, Eubanks talked about his excitement on the day.

“I was nervous, it was a good day,” Eubanks said. “Committed to a school I really wanted to go to. Showed some love to my family.”

For Eubanks, the connection with the coaching staff was one of the main reasons he chose to sign with the Catawba football program.

“When I went up there, they showed a lot of love, it felt like family,” Eubanks said.

Eubanks has had many big individual moments as an Eagle, but experience a win over the team’s rival with his teammates topped the list of his favorite moments.

“When we beat Newton. After that game I loved it,” Eubanks said. “Everyone was excited when we beat them.”

When asked if he thought the signing would be possible when he began his football journey, Eubanks kept it simple and to the point.

“I am here now.”

Khy’ree Henderson — Brevard College

Khy'ree Henderson signed his NLI to Brevard College on National Signing Day. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Khy’ree Henderson continued the family tradition Tuesday morning as he officially signed to play football for Brevard College.

Tuesday’s moment was long coming, according to Henderson.

“It was a dream come true, I am not going to lie,” Henderson said. “It’s been amazing, I have been dreaming of this.”

Henderson announced his commitment to Brevard College in early January.

In his visits with the team, there were many factors that led him to sign.

“It is a good program, they show a lot of leadership,” Henderson said. “There are a lot of things out there that I really like. When I went on my visit, I liked it very much and they treated me like family.”

One factor that stood just as high was that Henderson’s brother, DJ, currently plays at Brevard.

DJ graduated from Eastide in 2023, where he signed to Westiminster before transferring to play for the Tornados.

Looking back on his time at Eastside, Henderson reflected on his favorite moment and his thoughts about the Eagles’ program.

“The day we beat Newton, most definitely,” Henderson said. “I am going to miss this team, it was amazing.”

Darrell Gospel — Coffeyville Community College

Darrell Gospel signed to Coffeyville during National Signing Day. - photo by Garrett Pitts

Senior Darrell Gospel made his college decision official Tuesday morning as he signed with Coffeyville Community College.

Gospel was one of seven Eagles to put pen to paper on Tuesday and was one of two players that signed to join the Red Ravens. Gospel’s teammate, Michael Kenon Jr., also signed to Coffeyville.

Following the ceremony, Gospel shared his thoughts on the day.

“I was kind of nervous, but by the grace of God, he gave me the opportunity to compete at the next level and things of that nature,” Gospel said.

For Gospel, there were many factors in his decision, but a connection between the coaching staffs of Eastside and Coffeyville played a role.

“I know a coach [at Coffeyville] that coached here, so it was a little bit of that,” Gospel said. “I was looking into them and it is a great program for me.”

Gospel was a staple on the Eastside offensive line throughout his career.

In reflection of his time at Eastside, some of Gospel’s favorite moments with the team actually came during the offseason.

“Summer camps. It got really competitive,” Gospel said. “It didn’t count towards your workout or anything, it is just compete, compete, compete — I like that. With my teammates, I like competing on the field and in the weight room.”

Carlton Belgrave — University of Pikeville

Carlton Belgrave signed to play football at Pikeville during Eastside's National Signing Day. - photo by Garrett Pitts

By the end of national signing day, Carlton Belgrave III’s move to the University of Pikeville was official.

Belgrave signed alongside six of his teammates on Tuesday. Although it was an important day with a lot of nerves, the senior was happy following the ceremony.

“I was a little nervous, but excited,” Belgrave said.

During his visits to the campus in Pikeville, Ken., Belgrave noted that the way the staff treated him played a big role in his decision.

“They made me a priority when I went on a visit,” Belgrave said. “It is a good school, good program. That’s what really got me.”

Belgrave also detailed the type of things he was looking for when evaluating potential college destinations and programs.

“First, the type of football program,” Belgrave said. “How close it is to home — the school I am going to is only six hours away — six is better than ten. And the academic programs.”

Belgrave was a major part of the success of Eastside’s offense as one of the long-time offensive lineman.

The senior was named to the All-Cov News First Team twice as well as the Recruit Georgia All-State First Team.

Belgrave’s favorite moment as an Eagles came during this past season, where Eastside’s Elite Eight appearance meant the team was practicing at times of the year where many others were not.

“Practicing on Thanksgiving morning,” Belgrave said. “Just being able to practice that day because most teams don’t [get the chance].”